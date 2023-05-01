Gordon started yesterday’s game against Southampton on the left wing, but he was withdrawn at the break with Newcastle United trailing 1-0 to a goal from Stuart Armstrong.

Callum Wilson replaced Gordon, who had put a good first-half chance from an Alexander Isak pass wide in what was his third Premier League start for the club.

Asked about the change, United’s head coach said: “If I wanted to introduce Callum, I had to take somebody off. It really was a process of that decision, really.

“I thought Anthony played well in the first half. Our best moments came through him, so it wasn’t really a slight on what he had given the team.

“I felt I had to do something to stimulate the group, and give Southampton a different problem. I was delighted with the 45 minutes that he had.”

Gordon had reacted angrily to his withdrawal in last month’s win at Brentford, but the winger, having learnt from what happened in the capital, accepted the decision against Southampton, according to Howe.

“His reaction to being taken off was very good, if there can be a very good reaction to it,” said Howe.

“Obviously, internally, I suspect, he was very disappointed, but he didn’t let that show. There was no outward sign of a negative reaction to that, which you need in that situation.

“I’ve done it (made an early change) plenty of times this season, and will continue to do it. I have to take players off early if I’m not seeing what I want from the team.

“I did it at Brentford, where we made two very early subs at half-time, and the two players then reacted in the same way.

“I think there’s an understanding now with five substitutes, managers, in my opinion – and I will – will continue to act early, but it’s not always a reflection of the performance of the player.”

Gordon, signed from Everton for £45million in January, is still looking for his first United goal.

And Howe was asked if his miss against Southampton had affected him.

“It’s difficult for me to comment on Anthony’s behalf, I don’t know,” said Howe. “Did that miss affect him mentally? Possibly.

“It shouldn’t have done, though, in my opinion because the chance was all of his own creation – his pace, his speed, the timing of his run, some brilliant characteristics that will serve us really well here in the future.

“As I say, I thought it was at the heart of all of our good bits of play, so it may sound like a contradiction, but I thought he performed really well. But as I say, someone had to be sacrificed.”

Newcastle fans have so far only seen “glimpses” of Gordon’s talent, according to Howe.

“We’ve seen glimpses of unbelievable potential,” said Howe. “I’ve got no doubts – I’ve said this previously – that he’ll be a top player for us.

“Sometimes these things take a little bit longer for everyone else to see, but I’ve got no doubts.”

