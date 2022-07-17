Leeds United's Jack Harrison responds to Newcastle United transfer speculation

Newcastle United have an interest in the winger, who is in Australia with his team-mates for the club’s pre-season tour.
Harrison was asked about his future after a 1-0 friendly defeat to Aston Villa in Brisbane. The 25-year-old said: “We’ll see, we’ll see what happens.”
Leeds head coach Jesse Marsch told the Yorkshire Evening Post: “There’s always been interest in Jack, like many of our players, but I know that Jack is also very happy here – and that he’s done a really good job, that he’s a big part of what we’re doing.
“Of course, there’s always possibilities that big transfer offers come in, and clubs then have to decide how it fits and what are the best options moving forward, but, for me, Jack Harrison’s a big part of our plans moving forward – and we’re counting on him this season, for sure.”