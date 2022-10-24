The January transfer window is fast approaching and clubs across English football will likely be looking to strengthen their playing squads.

Newcastle United are currently flying high under Eddie Howe’s leadership and have moved into the top four in the league table with their impressive 2-1 victory at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium yesterday. The Magpies welcome Aston Villa, currently without a manager after the sacking of Steven Gerrard, to St James’ Park in their next match. Here are the Premier League transfer news stories making the headlines on Monday morning:

Leicester City “struck gold again” with the £15m summer signing of defender Wout Faes, Gary Lineker believes (LeicesterLive)

Liverpool are reportedly leading the race to sign 17-year old Borussia Dortmund star Youssoufa Moukoko (Daily Mail)

Jonjoe Kenny believes he ‘had to leave’ Everton and England over the summer to continue his development having moved to the Bundesliga with Hertha Berlin (Liverpool Echo)

Premier League duo Brentford and Bournemouth as well as Scottish giants Rangers are monitoring Blackpool hotshot Jerry Yates (The Sun)

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly may be open to signing Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United in January (Daily Mail)

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany is a strong contender to become the new Aston Villa manager (Football Insider)

Arsenal have been heavily linked with a move for Frankfurt ace Evan N’Dicka in recent weeks but their decision to hand Gabriel a new deal casts fresh doubts over whether they will look to snap him up at the turn of the year (Express)

Newcastle United want James Maddison and Leicester City are now anticipating a January bid from the Magpies (HITC)