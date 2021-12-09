Leicester City rocked by Covid-19 cases and illness ahead of Newcastle United game

Brendan Rodgers.

The club will be without seven players for tonight’s Europa League tie against Napoli, according to manager Brendan Rodgers. Three staff members will also be absent.

"We've had a number of people, staff and players, who haven't travelled," said Rodgers. "We've had some positive (Covid-19) cases, some are generally not well, so we haven't taken the risk."

Tottenham Hotspur are also managing a Covid-19 outbreak, and Rodgers added: "In general, you're starting to see a few more cases and, for us, it's always about the health of our players. Travelling to a foreign country, we have to respect travelling into Italy. We still have a strong squad here, but, unfortunately it's not a fully fit squad."