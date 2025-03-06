Newcastle United defender Lewis Hall has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a foot injury.

The 20-year-old will undergo surgery that will ultimately rule him out of Newcastle’s Carabao Cup final against Liverpool, the upcoming international break with England and the remainder of the 2024-25 campaign. It’s been a breakthrough season for Hall, who has established himself as a key player in Eddie Howe’s side after making his loan move from Chelsea permanent for £28million last summer.

Hall had recently been one of Newcastle’s standout players despite a 2-0 defeat against Liverpool at Anfield. But the young left-back wasn’t able to get through the game unscathed as he missed the subsequent game against Brighton & Hove Albion in the FA Cup due to a foot injury which required a scan and specialist consultation.

Following said consultation, it was decided that the best course of action was for Hall to undergo surgery that would cut his season short. Although the 20-year-old hinted he could have played through the pain barrier, surgery was the best option for his long-term career.

Lewis Hall reacts to Newcastle United season-ending injury blow

"It's gutting, especially with the games coming up," Hall told the club website. "There's so much to play for until the end of the season and I was looking forward to them so much, so it's devastating, not just for me but being able to help the team.

"I feel like my season's gone well and it's come at probably the worst time. I would want to continue playing but we had to look at my career and agree on what was best.

“If I was to play through the pain, things could have got worse which would have a negative impact on my career long-term.

"Honestly, I would play through anything if I could. Obviously the cup final is a massive game; I'd played in all the games leading up to it and I'd like to think I've played a big part in us getting to this stage.

"And with the internationals coming up as well, it's disappointing that I'm not available to be selected for that - and that I can't play in the end-of-season games which ultimately will determine the competitions we play in [next season], whether we get in the Champions League.

"It's quite hard to accept at the minute but I'm still young and there are many opportunities ahead, I'm very confident in that.

"I haven't had it before in my career but watching us train every day and watching the team play is something that I'm really not looking forward to, but I've got so much faith in the boys to get us over the line and do what we need to do."

Lewis Hall sets return target at Newcastle United

Hall will be looking to return to contention for Newcastle in pre-season ahead of the 2025-26 campaign. The club currently sit two points off the Champions League places and would be guaranteed European qualification through the Conference League should they beat Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final on March 16.

"I'm a firm believer that I've got so much more that I want to achieve now,” Hall added. “I've had a really good start to my Newcastle career; I've come a long way in this team and I feel like there's so much more that we can achieve together.

"I can't wait to be getting fit during the off-season and getting ready for next season - hopefully in the Champions League with a trophy by then."

Eddie Howe reacts to Lewis Hall injury blow

Speaking to Sky Sports at a media day ahead of next weekend’s Carabao Cup final, Howe was asked his initial feelings about losing Hall for the rest of the season: “Really sad moment for Lewis, he’s been excellent for us this season,” Howe responded. “I know he has been particularly hit by the news and the timing of it has been tough for him with the cup final just around the corner and England on the horizon as well.

“But he’s a really strong character and he will come back from it. It’s a really nasty injury, so we need to make sure he gets treated right and hopefully he will be back to full strength next season.”

He added: “I don’t know how to put a positive spin on it, but I’ll try, it’s an opportunity for other players, and we’ll have to try and find a solution. Our challenge now is to regroup, and we will.”

Several Newcastle United players set to miss the Carabao Cup final

Lewis Hall one of four Newcastle players set to miss the Carabao Cup final as things stand. Anthony Gordon is suspended for the next three matches against West Ham United, Liverpool and Brentford following his red card against Brighton on Sunday.

Jamaal Lascelles is still recovering from an ACL injury picked up almost a year ago while Sven Botman is set to undergo knee surgery that could keep him out for an extended period.

Alexander Isak and Kieran Trippier were fitness concerns having been withdrawn in the defeat to Brighton on Sunday with muscle and back problems respectively. But both players have since been spotted back at the Newcastle training ground preparing for the upcoming matches.