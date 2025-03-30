Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United defender Lewis Hall made his first public appearance for the club since undergoing surgery earlier this month.

Hall was forced to watch Newcastle’s Carabao Cup victory over Liverpool at Wembley Stadium on television as it happened just days after he had surgery on a foot injury that has ultimately cut his season short.

But on Saturday, the 20-year-old was able to get involved in the celebrations with his teammates for the first time since the cup win on March 16.

Hall was part of the open-top bus parade and Town Moor celebrations as he lifted the trophy on stage. Although he unsurprisingly looked a little worse for wear.

Lewis Hall on crutches as Newcastle United celebrate Carabao Cup win

Hall attended the Carabao Cup winners' celebrations with a protective boot and crutches following surgery earlier this month. The injury and subsequent surgery is set to keep the young defender out until around July, though he is hoping to be back in time for the start of the new 2025-26 campaign.

Hall had been a key player for Newcastle in what was his first campaign as a permanent player at the club. The left-back joined Newcastle from Chelsea on an initial loan deal that was made permanent last summer for £28million.

Although Hall wasn’t at Wembley to celebrate with his teammates at the time, he was in contact via dressing room video call.

Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles were present at Wembley despite recovering from knee injuries, but neither required crutches. Botman was visibily limping following recent knee surgery but is hoping to be back involved within the next month or so while Lascelles is looking to recover from an ACL injury before the end of the season having been sidelined for the past year.

Lewis Hall injury update

Following surgery earlier this month, Hall took to Instagram to post an image of himself in a hospital bed with his left foot bandaged up along with the caption: “Still absolutely devastated to not be out there with the lads at such a crucial part of the season.

“Surgery was a success and now time to rest, recover and support the boys. Thank you for all the messages over the past week, can’t wait to be back out there ready for next season.”

Newcastle United defender Lewis Hall on crutches. | Dominic Scurr

Reflecting on the injury blow, Hall said: “It's gutting, especially with the games coming up.

"Honestly, I would play through anything if I could. I'd played in all the games leading up to [the final] and I'd like to think I've played a big part in us getting to this stage.

"It's quite hard to accept at the minute but I'm still young and there are many opportunities ahead, I'm very confident in that.

"I haven't had it before in my career but watching us train every day and watching the team play is something that I'm really not looking forward to, but I've got so much faith in the boys to get us over the line and do what we need to do."

Newcastle return to Premier League action against Brentford on Wednesday (7:45pm kick-off) and will be looking to secure Champions League qualification to add to their Carabao Cup success.