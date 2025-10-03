Newcastle United Lewis Hall injury latest: Eddie Howe has provided more context on his selection decisions at left-back.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe has played down Lewis Hall’s chances of coming back into the starting line-up against Nottingham Forest on Sunday (2pm kick-off).

Hall started his first competitive matches since February when he was named in Newcastle’s line-up for the matches against AFC Bournemouth and Bradford City in the space of four days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was then rested for the Premier League match against Arsenal last Sunday before returning to the bench against Union Saint-Gilloise in the Champions League.

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

Lewis Hall’s ‘complex’ fitness issue at NUFC

Hall suffered a serious foot injury back in February that required surgery and cut his 2024/25 campaign short.

But after recovering and getting back into the starting line-up, Hall is still feeling the lasting effects of his long-term absence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“ Lewis has been more complex,” Howe said. “Just trying to get him to feel totally confident in his body again. He is doing well, but we need to make sure we monitor his progress.”

When asked if Hall is available to start on Sunday, Howe added: “I'd say he'd be available. But Lewis had just a couple of little things in his body where he's not felt 100% right.

“So we've got to try and get him back where he's robust enough to just, as he was before his injury, he was playing regularlyand he looked physically great at that moment.But sometimes we forget how young he isand there is a thought that we have to look after him.

“And he will get to that stage where he's able to play fluently again, and I'm sure take the load, no problem. Even with the game schedule we have, I see a time when he can be playing all the games that he wants to play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Of course, a couple of things on that, he has to play well. But I think at this moment, we've just got to look after him a little bit.”

Dan Burn at left-back for NUFC

The impact of Hall’s absence was softened by the form of Tino Livramento at left-back. But now Livramento is facing around two months out with a knee injury, Dan Burn has had to step in at left-back as a result.

Playing Burn slightly out of position when he has been one of Newcastle’s top performers this season at centre-back is potentially indicative of Hall’s fitness levels.

“Who knows?” Howe responded when asked if Burn at left-back is something Newcastle would have to get used to in the coming months. “I think Dan's done it historically and he's done it very well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think he's done it well the last two games, been very pleased with him because it's not an easy transition to make. But of course, when we utilise him there, he doesn't play as an out-and-out left-back.

“People will label him as that, but we're much more fluid than that.”

Burn could well keep his place at left-back as Newcastle line up against Forest at St James’ Park on Sunday.