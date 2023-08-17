According to The Telegraph, Chelsea have agreed to sell 18-year-old left-back Lewis Hall to Newcastle for an initial fee of £28million plus add-ons. The Blues recently offered Hall a new six-year contract and he was close to joining Crystal Palace on loan before the Magpies swooped in.

But after shelling out £115million to Brighton & Hove Albion for Moises Caicedo, Chelsea have opted to sell Hall in an attempt to satisfy Financial Fair Play guidelines.

Newcastle have also been linked with Arsenal’s Kieran Tierney and Chelsea’s Marc Cucurella. The Magpies have spent over £130million on transfers so far this summer with the signings of Yankuba Minteh, Sandro Tonali, Harvey Barnes and Tino Livramento.

While Chelsea have been reluctant to do business with Newcastle in recent transfer windows following enquiries for the likes of Conor Gallagher, Christian Pulisic andCallum Hudson-Odoi, Hall is understood to be keen on the move to St James’ Park.

Hall and his close family are Newcastle supporters with his dad coming from the area. The youngster featured 11 times for Chelsea in all competitions last season, including home and away against Newcastle in the Premier League and was named as The Blues’ man of the match in the 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge back in May.