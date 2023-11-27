Bruno Guimaraes: The Newcastle United midfielder singled out 17-year-old Lewis Miley following the 4-1 win over Chelsea.

Bruno Guimaraes gave an honest assessment of Lewis Miley's first Premier League start at St James' Park on Saturday.

The 17-year-old kept his place in the midfield with Guimaraes and Joelinton alongside him against Chelsea. And it took Miley just 13 minutes to make an impact in the match as he slid Alexander Isak in for Newcastle's opener.

Raheem Sterling equalised for Chelsea before second-half goals from Jamaal Lascelles, Joelinton and Anthony Gordon wrapped up a convincing three points for The Magpies.

After the match, Guimaraes was quick to make an amusing but self-deprecating comparison between himself and Miley.

"Lewis Miley is a star - he is massive," Guimaraes said afterwards. "When I was 17, sorry to use the word but I was s--t.

"Lewis is really great and is a fantastic talent. It was an unbelievable performance from him. He gave an assist and played very, very well. I am very happy for him."

Lewis Miley leaves the pitch against Chelsea.

With Joe Willock injured, Sean Longstaff a major doubt and Sandro Tonali banned, Miley is likely to keep his place in the side to make his full Champions League debut at Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday night (8pm kick-off).

Miley became Newcastle's youngest-ever player in Europe in the previous round of Champions League fixtures as he came off the bench in the 2-0 defeat at Borussia Dortmund earlier in the month.

And Guimaraes believes the experience of working in and around the first team over the past 12 months has benefitted the youngster.

"It was massive for him," added the Brazilian. "He is a young guy who every day tries to deliver his best in training.

"He listens to everyone. I try to speak with him a lot, make jokes with him a lot because he's so quiet. He's a quiet lad, a good boy.

"But I am so proud of him. When I was 17 I was not the player I am today and I can't imagine myself delivering this performance when I was 17. He was unbelievable."