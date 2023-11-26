Joe Willock: Newcastle United's injury list has seen another player added to it over the weekend.

Newcastle United have been dealt yet another injury blow with Joe Willock suffering a major setback after making his return from injury last month.

Willock was out for five months after a hamstring injury at the end of last season followed by an Achilles injury. The 24-year-old had a positive impact upon his return with a goal in his first start of the season in the 3-0 win at Manchester United.

But as Newcastle bounced back following the international break with a 4-1 win over Chelsea at St James' Park, Willock was one of the 13 players unavailable for Eddie Howe's side.

And it seems as though the midfielder will also be out for the crucial upcoming matches against Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United heading into a busy festive period.

"It looks like a recurrence of the Achilles injury he had a few weeks ago," Howe revealed. "It's a massive blow for us, we don't know how long he's going to be out.

"He's going to have to see specialist advice but a huge blow. Naturally, he's very down but saying that, he's calm at the same time - he's not emotional or irrational.

"He's seeing it for what it is, we don't know the extent of it at this moment in time and we'll do everything we can to get him on the pitch as soon as possible."

Emil Krafth also dropped out of the squad on Saturday but is set to be available for the Man United match next weekend.