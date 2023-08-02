After making his Premier League debut at Chelsea in May, Miley has emerged as one of Newcastle’s breakout stars in pre-season after featuring in all five matches so far. The 17-year-old only signed his first professional contract three months ago but has been training with the Magpies first-team throughout 2023.

And only four players have played more minutes for Newcastle so far in pre-season than Miley - Kieran Trippier, Dan Burn, Matt Targett and Elliot Anderson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The youngster has reportedly attracted interest from newly-relegated Championship side Leicester City. Leicester transfer expert Ben Jacobs has claimed The Foxes have made an enquiry regarding Miley’s availability while Stoke City are also interested.

But Newcastle and head coach Eddie Howe have already made a transfer decision regarding Miley’s immediate future at the club.

During the Premier League Summer Series in the United States, Howe insisted that the teenager would remain at the club for the coming season.

“Definitely keep him around, he’s too young to go on loan,” Howe told NUFC TV. “I don’t see the advantage to that, I think it could have a negative effect so we’ll keep him with his family day-to-day and with us and hopefully enjoy the season.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Newcastle battling in four competitions next season including the Champions League, Miley could get more opportunities to build on his competitive debut and promising pre-season campaign under Howe.

It is also a big season ahead for 20-year-old Elliot Anderson after another impressive pre-season so far. The attacking-midfielder has four goals and three assists in four pre-season appearances so far.

And Howe praised the impact of the young duo following the 2-1 win against Brighton & Hove Albion in New Jersey last week.

“They’ve both done really well, and tribute to Lewis coming on for the last half an hour,” said the United boss. “We felt we needed to change things in midfield.