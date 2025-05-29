Newcastle United will now have to search for alternative striker targets this summer after seemingly missing out on Liam Delap’s signature.

The Ipswich Town man has had plenty of interest in his signature over the past few weeks after a £30m release clause in his contract was activated. Delap, who scored 12 goals in his first season as a Premier League striker, is expected to leave Portman Road this summer with Chelsea seemingly his next destination.

Despite reported interest from Newcastle United, Manchester United, Everton and Nottingham Forest, the former Manchester City man has reportedly informed those clubs of his desire to move to Stamford Bridge. Taking to X to explain the situation, David Ornstein wrote: ‘Liam Delap suitors being informed he is not joining them, amid preference to sign for Chelsea. Sources at likes of #MUFC #NUFC #EFC #NFFC now aware. 22yo on course for #CFC subject to personal terms + release clause requirements being met @TheAthleticFC’.

Whilst the Magpies also qualified for the Champions League along with Chelsea, regular game time was always more likely in London than the north east, with Alexander Isak to be the club’s main talisman throughout next season. Any striker brought in this summer would likely have to act as Isak’s deputy and may have to settle for a place on the bench behind the Swedish international - although there will still be opportunities to impress in league, cup and European games.

Jonathan David transfer stance

One option that has emerged for the Magpies is Lille striker Jonathan David. The Canadian international has revealed that he will leave the Ligue 1 club this summer - leaving clubs like Newcastle United on red alert.

During five seasons at Lille, David scored 102 goals in all competitions and helped them to a Ligue 1 title during the 2021/22 campaign - playing in the same team as Sven Botman before his move to St James’ Park. David, who has also been capped 61 times at international level whilst registering more than a goal every two games, would be available on a free transfer this summer having wound down his contract at the Stade Pierre Mauroy.

In a world of PSR and strikers demanding huge transfer fees, a free transfer for someone of David’s quality will be a no-brainer for many clubs across Europe and whilst Newcastle can offer him Champions League football, they will undoubtedly face stiff competition for his signature. Napoli, who won Serie A under Antonio Conte last season, are reportedly among the favourites to sign David as they also chase a deal to sign Kevin De Bruyne.

If David isn’t one for the Magpies this summer, then Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin has also been tipped as a potential option. The Toffees striker has just a month left on his current contract on Merseyside.

Alternatively, Newcastle United may also move for a versatile attacker, one that can play across a front-three, to both cover for Isak and act as an alternative to Callum Wilson who may leave the club when his contract expires next month.