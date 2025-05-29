Antonio Cordero and Joan Garcia have both been linked with moves to Newcastle United this summer - despite interest from Barcelona. | Getty Images

Newcastle United have been tipped to beat Barcelona to another signing this summer - just months after reportedly pipping them to Antnio Cordero’s signature.

Cordero is expected to join Newcastle United as a free agent from Malaga this summer as they continue their focus on youth recruitment. Cordero was a regular for Malaga last season and impressed in the Segunda Division, registering six goals and seven assists and featuring in all but three of their league matches.

Cordero’s form reportedly caught the attention of Real Madrid and Barcelona as his contract wound down. However, it was Newcastle United who were able to secure his signature with the 18-year-old expected to complete his move to St James’ Park this summer before being loaned back out again next season.

Cordero’s decision to move to north east England rather than stay in Spain made headlines in the Spanish media - and it now appears that another player could be set to switch Spain for England. According to journalist Quique Iglesias , Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia will snub a move to the Camp Nou in favour of a switch to England.

“He’s not going to play for Barca. Under no circumstances will he play for Barca. He’s going to sign for a Premier League team, in principle. They say Newcastle, but that will be resolved soon.

“But he’s not going to play for Barca. He’s not going to Barca because he believes he has to make a decision that’s good for everyone and for everyone he cares about; Espanyol matters to him.And he’s not going to Barca because he believes it’s not the time to go to Barcelona. It’s the time to play somewhere far from here, far from home.”

Joan Garcia’s release clause reveal

If Newcastle United are to seal a deal for the 24-year-old goalkeeper, then they will have to pay a reported €25m due to a release clause in his contract. That release clause could have been lowered had Espanyol been relegated from La Liga at the weekend, however, Garcia kept a clean sheet as they defeated Las Palmas 2-0 to avoid the drop.

Aston Villa have also been linked with a move for Garcia, with Emi Martinez’s long-term future at Villa Park currently up in the air. Barcelona, meanwhile, look like missing out on him due to the rivalry that exists between themselves and their city rivals.

Following the conclusion of Espanyol’s season, Garcia was handed the Dani Jarque Award for being the club’s player of the season. That award was presented by radio station Tot Gira who also asked him about his future at the club.

"At the end of the day, in football, news is coming out all the time, things are coming out,” Garcia said. “Until things become a reality, it's not always the truth.

"But anyway, as I'm telling you, I'm very calm. Whatever needs to be decided, I'll definitely think about it a lot with my people and choose what will be best for me. I'm sure it will be like that."