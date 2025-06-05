Liam Delap has explained why he opted to move to Chelsea this summer amid interest from Newcastle United.

Chelsea will pay Ipswich Town £30m for Delap after triggering his relegation release clause. The former Manchester City man netted twelve goals during his first season as a Premier League striker - but couldn’t prevent Kieran McKenna’s side from slipping into the Championship after just one season in the top-flight.

When Ipswich’s relegation was confirmed following a 3-0 defeat at St James’ Park back in April, Delap’s £30m release clause became active and a whole host of clubs swarmed for his signature. Newcastle United, Everton and Manchester United were all linked with a move - but ultimately Delap chose Stamford Bridge as his destination.

Chelsea, who were crowned Conference League winners after defeating Real Betis in Wroclaw last month, qualified for the Champions League with a final day of the season win over Nottingham Forest. The Blues will be joined in that competition by Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur next season.

Liam Delap reveals reasons for Chelsea move

Despite Newcastle United being able to offer him Champions League football like Chelsea, the Magpies were never really contenders for Delap’s signature, due to the fact that he would likely have to act as a deputy to Alexander Isak on Tyneside. Chelsea, though, could offer him regular first-team football and that is just one of the reasons the 22-year-old picked them as his ultimate destination.

The chance to win silverware was also a big pull for the England Under-21 international: “Growing up watching this club, I understand the stature of it and how incredible it has been over the years,’ Delap said.

“I wanted to come here to win trophies. When I spoke to the club, everyone wanted to get back to the very top, and they have the quality and the players to do that. The hunger and desire to keep adding trophies, to take the club back to where it belongs, that is the main objective.”

Newcastle United’s striker search continues

Having seen Delap move elsewhere and Bryan Mbeumo pick Manchester United, Newcastle’s search for attacking reinforcements has got off to a bumpy start this summer. The confirmation that Antonio Cordero will join the club from Malaga on a free transfer has been well received by fans, although that move will likely benefit the club in the long-term, with the teenager expected to be sent out on loan next season.

Callum Wilson could leave Newcastle United as a free agent when his contract expires at the end of the month, leaving a gap in Eddie Howe’s squad that needs to be filled. Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been linked with a move to St James’ Park in what could be a like-for-like replacement for Wilson.

Alternatively, the club may look for attacking options that can play through the middle and out wide to flesh out their forward line and give Howe more flexibility and options in that area of the pitch.