Newcastle United transfer target Liam Delap is set to get a ‘big move’ this summer, according to transfer expert David Ornstein.

The 22-year-old joined newly-promoted Premier League side Ipswich Town last summer for £20million from Manchester City and has since scored 10 goals in 28 appearances in his first full top-flight season.

Despite Delap’s goals, Ipswich sit 18th in the Premier League table and nine points from safety with 10 games left to play.

With relegation looking likely, many clubs are monitoring Delap’s situation ahead of the summer transfer window with the view to a potential move. And Newcastle are understood to be one of them.

With Callum Wilson’s contract at Newcaastle set to expire in the summer as things stand, the club are looking to bolster their striker options alongside top scorer Alexander Isak.

Lille forward Jonathan David has been scouted by Newcastle with the Canadian set to be available on a free transfer this summer. Delap has also been looked at as a potential addition to head coach Eddie Howe’s squad, as per Mail Online.

Newcastle will be playing in Europe next year following their Carabao Cup win against Liverpool earlier this month. But the competition The Magpies are playing in is still yet to be determined as they sit sixth in the Premier League table with 10 games left to play.

Howe’s side are just a point outside the Champions League places with a game in hand, while finishing sixth is likely to be enough for Europa League qualification this season. By winning the Carabao Cup, they are guaranteed at least a Conference League spot and will look to bolster their squad accordingly for a more demanding fixture schedule next season.

Who is Liam Delap?

Delap was born in Hampshire in 2003 and is the son of former Stoke City, Southampton and Sunderland midfielder Rory Delap. After joining Manchester City’s academy from Derby County in 2019, Delap went on to make six first team appearance under Pep Guardiola, scoring once.

He then had Championship loan spells at Stoke City, Preston North End and Hull City before joining Ipswich on a permanent transfer.

Although his English-born father played for Republic of Ireland, Delap has represented England from Under-16 to Under-21 level.

David Ornstein certain of Liam Delap getting a ‘big’ transfer away from Ipswich Town

Transfer expert Ornstein was asked about Delap’s future given Ipswich’s precarious position in the Premier League. Newcastle face competition from Premier League rivals Chelsea and Manchester United for his signature.

On Delap’s future, Ornstein said via The Athletic: “There is a lot still to be decided. For example, will suitors such as Chelsea and Manchester United be playing European football next season and if so, in which competition?

“I definitely see Delap getting a big move, though, regardless of whether his current club Ipswich retain their Premier League status.”

While Manchester United are unlikely to qualify for Europe this season unless they win the Europa League, Chelsea are currently fighting with Newcastle for Champions League qualification. The Blues would also be guaranteed at least Europa League football should they win the Conference League this season as expected.