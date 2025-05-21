Newcastle United remain in the hunt for Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap, who is reportedly set for face-to-face talks ‘this week’

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Delap joined newly-promoted Ipswich from Manchester City last summer in a deal worth up to £20million.

The 22-year-old has since scored 12 goals for The Tractor Boys in the Premier League this season but was unable to help them avoid relegation, which was confirmed in a 3-0 defeat at Newcastle United last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In beating Ipswich at St James’ Park, Newcastle also made Delap’s £30million relegation release clause activate. It’s that clause and Delap’s eye for goal in a struggling side that has attracted many clubs ahead of the summer transfer window.

Liam Delap set for summer transfer as Newcastle United prepare talks

According to TalkSPORT Delap is set to hold talks with Newcastle and all interested parties before making a final decision on a move.

Manchester United are understood to be the front-runners for Delap’s signature while Chelsea have also been linked with a move. But Newcastle are still reportedly looking to swoop in and agree a deal ahead of The Red Devils.

Newcastle are looking to bolster their attacking options this summer with Callum Wilson’s future at the club uncertain, but they could have difficulty convincing Delap to make the switch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That is due to the lack of guaranteed first-team football Newcastle could offer, given they currently have one of the best strikers on the planet in Alexander Isak leading the line. While Delap would be viewed as an excellent rotation option for Newcastle, the player’s ambitions are almost certain to be more than that.

But it’s an area of the squad Newcastle will most certainly be looking to address this summer.

Callum Wilson’s NUFC contract set to expire

Isak has been subject to plenty of transfer interest this season but it’s Wilson who is the more likely striker to leave given his contract expires on June 30.

Newcastle have an option to extend the 33-year-old’s deal by another year, though that is unlikely to be triggered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wilson has started just two Premier League matches this season and hasn’t scored a top-flight goal in over a year.

But injury concerns over Isak heading into the final day of the season against Everton could see Wilson handed successive starts for the first time since December 2023.

Speaking about his contract situation and his future, Wilson told the High Performance Podcast: “I’m comfortable now. Financially, thankfully, I’m stable so that’s not an issue.

“I know I’m still able to provide for my family and put food on the table for them. I know my worth and I know my value and I’m still so hungry inside that even though I know Alex [Isak] is scoring goals, I’m still frustrated when the team sheet comes out and I’m not starting so I know I’m not ready to leave football yet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’d love to leave football before football leaves me, I’d never let an injury stop me from playing - I think I’ve been fit now four-and-a-half months but I’ve probably only played 250 or 300 minutes and that side of things are frustrating because you don’t want to last few years on your career to fizzle away from you, especially when you’re worked so hard to get to that point.”