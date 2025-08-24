Newcastle United latest news: One Liverpool star has offered Eddie Howe’s side a bit of encouragement ahead of Monday night’s Premier League meeting.

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson has admitted that it may take his teammates some time to gel after a summer of big spending at Anfield. Liverpool, who won the Premier League for the second time last season, have spent heavily to add Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez, Hugo Ekitike, Giovanni Leoni, Giorgi Mamardashvili and Jeremie Frimpong to Anfield this summer.

Having had such a settled squad last term, Arne Slot will now have to manage how he integrates all of these new signings into his title winning team. Of course, the Reds remain interested in a move for Alexander Isak as that saga continues to rumble on in the background.

Isak won’t feature for the Magpies on Monday night in what could be a huge blow to Eddie Howe and his side’s chances of defeating the Reds in a Premier League match for the first time since December 2015. Of course, they did emerge victorious in the last meeting between the sides at Wembley in the Carabao Cup final, although both starting sides will look different when they meet on Monday night.

One of those players that is likely to start at St James’ Park who didn’t feature at Wembley is goalkeeper Alisson. Caoimhin Kelleher, now departed to Brentford, was picked over the Brazilian by Slot that day as he was forced to watch Dan Burn and Isak net to end Newcastle United’s seven decade wait for a major domestic trophy.

Speaking ahead of Monday’s clash with Newcastle United, Alisson has warned that it could take a couple of games for all of Liverpool’s new signings to hit top form - an admission that could give encouragement to Newcastle United. Alisson said: “We don’t know how long it takes. It can be one game, two games, three games, but it can be a month or two months.

“Hopefully it’s going to be as soon as possible. What we can do here is just make those players who came in feel comfortable to play in the way Liverpool plays.

“We know their qualities and we know that we have to use their qualities as well to improve the team. But we have a style of playing, a way to play.

“They will have to adapt as well to that way. I think they are doing that really well.

“Some will need more time, some not, but with the quality they have, I don’t think that it will take too long for them to really create the connection with the other players. My role is the same as the others, to help them in any way we need to help - on the pitch or outside of the pitch.”

Anthony Gordon will likely start up front on Monday in Isak’s absence with Newcastle United still being frustrated in their search for attacking reinforcements in the transfer market. Both Yoane Wissa of Brentford and Wolves striker Jorgen Strand Larsen have been linked with a move to St James’ Park in recent days, but no agreement has been reached for either man.