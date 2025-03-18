Eddie Howe paid tribute to the ‘absolute class’ shown by Liverpool following Newcastle United’s Carabao Cup win on Sunday.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool went into the game as holders and favourites at Wembley Stadium but Newcastle came out on top with a 2-1 win to end a 70-year wait for a domestic trophy. At full-time, Slot quickly made his way over to Howe and assistant Jason Tindall and congratulated every Newcastle player as they left the pitch at full-time.

Dan Burn and Alexander Isak scored in either half to secure a historic victory for Newcastle against the runaway Premier League leaders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But an overjoyed Howe was quick to pay tribute to Liverpool’s humility after the match and quality over the course of the season.

“I have to compliment Liverpool. Liverpool have been the best team in the Premier League by a mile this year consistently,” he said. “So we knew we had to raise our game today to have any chance of beating them. We almost needed everyone to give their maximum game and I felt they did.

“I have to pay compliments how Liverpool handled themselves after because we've been there two years ago. It's a horrible feeling. I thought they were absolute class, the manager, the players.

“Really, really good. But yeah, the [Newcastle] curse stuff for me never existed. It was in our hands.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Slot admitted in his post-match press conference that Newcastle ‘deserved to win’.

“It is 70 years since they last won a trophy but that is for the fans,” Slot said. “The players have 15 years to play football and they want to win every single trophy they play for and that is what we also want.

“They got some extra energy with the goal which they probably deserved so I don’t think there was more hunger for them. The game went the way they wanted it to. They deserved to win.”

2023 Carabao Cup final ‘horrible feeling’

Howe gave a nod to the ‘horrible feeling’ following Newcastle’s 2023 Carabao Cup final defeat to Manchester United at Wembley Stadium. Back then, it was Manchester United ending a comparatively small six-year trophy drought as they basked in Wembley glory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then Man United boss, Erik ten Hag made a statement by bringing the League Cup trophy into his post-match press conference and slamming it on the desk in front of him before addressing the media. Ten Hag had been critical of Newcastle’s style in the build-up to the match but then barely mentioned the club or Eddie Howe in his generally reserved post-game comments.

Ten Hag went on to win the FA Cup with Manchester United as well before being sacked in late 2024. The Dutchman’s Carabao Cup winning press conference was a complete contrast to Howe’s two years later.

There was no trophy with the Newcastle boss in his press conference but the smell of victory was in the air as he quickly apologised for his alcohol-infused odour.

“Apologies,” an emotional Howe said. “Drenched in alcohol, I think, by Joelinton and the rest of the squad, but a great moment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And that's what it's all about. It's about embracing the success. You have so many difficult days in football and this club has had its fair share over the years. So I'm just trying to enjoy the moment and take it all in.”