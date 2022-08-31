Liverpool duo who scored against Newcastle United last season ruled out of Anfield clash

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle have enjoyed an encouraging start to the campaign and head into the match at Anfield looking to keep their unbeaten record intact.

But Liverpool are unbeaten against the Magpies in each of their last 26 Premier League home matches – a run stretching back to April 1994 where goals from Rob Lee and Andy Cole helped secure a 2-0 win.

Jurgen Klopp’s side strolled to a joint Premier League record 9-0 win last time out at Anfield against a newly promoted AFC Bournemouth side.

Liverpool striker Diogo Jota is fouled by Newcastle player Joelinton during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Liverpool at St. James Park on April 30, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

But the Liverpool boss is aware of the threat Newcastle could pose.

“Tonight we face an opponent who are probably the most improved team in the Premier League this year,” Klopp said in his programme notes. “I have always respected and admired Eddie Howe and the job he is doing at Newcastle United is brilliant.

"It should not surprise anyone either. It has long been clear that Eddie has a philosophy, a way of playing and a way of working that would benefit whichever club he works for.

“So I am expecting a proper contest and this means every single one of us has to be ready for it whether we are on the pitch, in the dugout or in the stands.”

While Newcastle have several injury problems for the match, Liverpool have also been dealt their fair share of issues.

Naby Keita (muscular) and Diogo Jota (hamstring), both of whom scored against Newcastle last season, are set to miss the match due to injury.

Ibrahima Konate (knee), Thiago Alcantara (hamstring), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (hamstring), Calvin Ramsay and Caoimhin Kelleher are also expected to miss out.

"Jota can train from Thursday, Thiago slightly later,” Klopp said in his pre-match press conference. “Ramsay is closer, Kelleher, I saw him walking outside for GK training so there is light at the end of the tunnel.”