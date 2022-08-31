Liverpool duo who scored against Newcastle United last season ruled out of Anfield clash
Liverpool could be without at least seven players for the Premier League match against Newcastle United on Wednesday evening – including two players who scored against The Magpies last season.
Newcastle have enjoyed an encouraging start to the campaign and head into the match at Anfield looking to keep their unbeaten record intact.
But Liverpool are unbeaten against the Magpies in each of their last 26 Premier League home matches – a run stretching back to April 1994 where goals from Rob Lee and Andy Cole helped secure a 2-0 win.
Jurgen Klopp’s side strolled to a joint Premier League record 9-0 win last time out at Anfield against a newly promoted AFC Bournemouth side.
Most Popular
-
1
Eddie Howe 'sad' at imminent Newcastle United transfer but confirms player ‘will stay’
-
2
Newcastle United ‘hijack’ Everton deal for Wolves star, Toon ‘join race’ for Arsenal outcast
-
3
Alexander Isak Newcastle United work permit explained: Why the delay and can he play Liverpool?
-
4
Newcastle United chasing Arsenal midfielder and Everton target as winger secures loan move
-
5
Eddie Howe fears Newcastle United star's season could be over following serious injury blow
But the Liverpool boss is aware of the threat Newcastle could pose.
Read More
“Tonight we face an opponent who are probably the most improved team in the Premier League this year,” Klopp said in his programme notes. “I have always respected and admired Eddie Howe and the job he is doing at Newcastle United is brilliant.
"It should not surprise anyone either. It has long been clear that Eddie has a philosophy, a way of playing and a way of working that would benefit whichever club he works for.
“So I am expecting a proper contest and this means every single one of us has to be ready for it whether we are on the pitch, in the dugout or in the stands.”
While Newcastle have several injury problems for the match, Liverpool have also been dealt their fair share of issues.
Naby Keita (muscular) and Diogo Jota (hamstring), both of whom scored against Newcastle last season, are set to miss the match due to injury.
Ibrahima Konate (knee), Thiago Alcantara (hamstring), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (hamstring), Calvin Ramsay and Caoimhin Kelleher are also expected to miss out.
"Jota can train from Thursday, Thiago slightly later,” Klopp said in his pre-match press conference. “Ramsay is closer, Kelleher, I saw him walking outside for GK training so there is light at the end of the tunnel.”
But Liverpool will be boosted by the return of Joel Matip and Curtis Jones to training with the pair set to be available. Harvey Elliott is also fit to play despite being withdrawn at half-time against Bournemouth.