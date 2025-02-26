Liverpool manager Arne Slot has been handed a two-match touchline ban - beginning tonight when the Reds host Newcastle United at Anfield in the Premier League.

Liverpool host Newcastle United at Anfield in the Premier League tonight aiming to extend their brilliant home record against the Magpies. Newcastle have won just once in the Premier League at Anfield - with that win coming over three decades ago on their first visit to the stadium in the revamped top-flight back in 1994.

Both teams come into the game on the back of wins on Sunday against Manchester City and Nottingham Forest respectively, but the Reds will not have their head coach in the dugout tonight. That’s because Slot, along with assistant coach Sipke Hulshoff, has been handed a two-match ban by the FA following their reactions to Liverpool’s draw with Everton earlier this month.

Slot has been handed a two-match ban and a £70,000 fine by the FA after he admitted charges of using an improper manner and/or using insulting and/or abusive words and/or behaviour towards the match officials. Hulshoff, meanwhile, was fined £7,000.

The Football Association also announced Everton have been fined £65,000 and Liverpool £50,000 for failing to ensure their players and/or staff did not behave in an improper way.

When will Slot’s touchline ban begin?

Slot is expected to begin his two-match touchline ban tonight, meaning he will not take charge of the Reds against Eddie Howe’s side. Slot will be forced to watch from the stands tonight and when his side host the Premier League’s basement club Southampton on Saturday 8 March.

Slot will be in the dugout for Liverpool’s Champions League last-16 clash against Paris Saint-Germain, however. Former Everton and Aston Villa defender Johnny Heitinga could take charge of Liverpool tonight.

Slot will serve his two-match ban in time for his side’s clash against Newcastle in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday 16 March at Wembley.

FA statement on Arne Slot ban

A statement from the FA read: ‘Everton, Liverpool, Arne Slot and Sipke Hulshoff have been charged following the Premier League fixture between the clubs on Wednesday, 12 February.

‘It is alleged that both clubs failed to ensure their players and/or technical area occupants did not behave in an improper and/or provocative way following the final whistle.

‘The Liverpool manager allegedly acted in an improper manner and/or used insulting and/or abusive words and/or behaviour towards both the match referee and an assistant referee after the match had finished.

‘It is alleged that Liverpool’s assistant manager acted in an improper manner and/or used insulting and/or abusive words and/or behaviour towards a match official, which led to his dismissal. It is further alleged that he acted in an improper manner and/or used insulting and/or abusive words and/or behaviour towards a match official after being sent off.

‘Everton, Liverpool, Arne Slot and Sipke Hulshoff have until next Wednesday, 19 February, to provide their respective responses.’