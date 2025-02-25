Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Eddie Howe has responded to reports claiming Newcastle United have ‘agreed personal terms’ with James Trafford over a move to St James’ Park.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Trafford has been in excellent form for Burnley this season and is in the middle of a remarkable run that has seen him keep 12 clean sheets in a row in the league. The last goal Trafford conceded in the league came before Christmas - with just one conceded in the FA Cup since that day.

Trafford famously made two penalty saves during Burnley’s goalless draw with the Black Cats last month, denying Wilson Isidor twice from the spot in a performance that went down very well with Newcastle United fans. Having conceded just nine goals in the league all season, with 24 clean sheets to boot, Trafford has not picked the ball out of his net more than once in any league match this season.

The Clarets’ search for an immediate return to the Premier League is going well with Scott Parker’s side currently sat 3rd in the Championship table - and Trafford is a key part of their successes. The former Manchester City man struggled during his first season at Turf Moor, but has now begun to realise his potential - although he may not fulfill that at the Lancashire club.

Newcastle United’s interest in Trafford

Newcastle United have long been linked with a move for Trafford, with initial reports on their interest in him emerging last summer. Despite conceding 62 goals in 28 Premier League games last term, the 22-year-old’s potential had caught the attention of the Magpies.

Viewed as a long-term replacement for both Nick Pope and Martin Dubravka, who are currently battling to be Eddie Howe’s first-choice, it is understood that Trafford is the club’s main goalkeeper target this summer - a claim that transfer guru Fabrizio Romano made recently on X.

Romano also claimed that the Magpies and Trafford had ‘agreed personal terms’ last summer, despite a move to St James’ Park failing to materialise. Romano wrote: ‘Newcastle agreed personal terms with James Trafford since summer 2024 and the verbal pact is still valid. He’s still top of the list as new GK for Newcastle next season.’

Newcastle United’s interest in Trafford last summer even saw them make an approach to secure his signature, although a fee between the clubs could not be agreed as Burnley held out for a fee of around £20m.

Eddie Howe’s Trafford admission

With speculation resurfacing on a possible move for Trafford this summer following reports in the Daily Mail, Howe was asked about those claims that personal terms between the club and player had been agreed. Unsurprisingly, United’s head coach was coy on talking about a potential move for the stopper this summer.

Howe responded: “I don’t believe we are in that position with any player. The summer window is a long way away and we have not begun those discussions.”

Howe, meanwhile, faces a big decision on who plays in goal for his side at Anfield on Wednesday night with both Dubravka and Pope fit and vying to start not only in the league, but at Wembley in next month’s Carabao Cup final also.