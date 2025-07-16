Yet more developments have emerged surrounding Newcastle United and Liverpool and the futures of Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike.

Liverpool have blinked in the transfer stand off between themselves, Newcastle United, Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike. Tuesday afternoon brought the news that the Reds had made an approach to sign Isak this summer, whilst Newcastle United continued to pursue a deal for Ekitike.

The Magpies remain steadfast in their refusal to sell Isak this summer and to not entertain offers for the Swedish international, particularly at Liverpool’s valuation of £120m of the striker. Their pursuit of Ekitike, meanwhile, is to find a partner to play alongside Isak at St James’ Park, rather than his eventual replacement.

The Frenchman has long been a target for the Magpies and was subject of a club record bid from Newcastle earlier this week. Eintracht Frankfurt rejected that offer, whilst reports in Germany indicated that despite having a first bid rejected, Newcastle United had made progress in a deal for Ekitike on Wednesday and that the Bundesliga side were preparing to receive a second offer for their star man from Newcastle.

Unsurprisingly, all of these developments have pushed Liverpool to act. It appears this saga is set to run on and on.

Liverpool ‘make contact’ over Hugo Ekitike signing

According to The Athletic, Liverpool have ‘made contact’ with Frankfurt over a possible deal for Ekitike this summer. The Reds have approached the German side over a move, but have not submitted a concrete bid for the striker.

Isak is still regarded as a priority for Liverpool this summer, but Newcastle’s reluctance to sanction a deal at any price for the 25-year-old could mean Liverpool are forced to look elsewhere. Ekitike fits the exact profile of striker Liverpool are keen to sign this summer and at 23 is someone they feel can be developed into an elite level forward.

Newcastle United also view Ekitike as a good prospect for the future and with 22 goals in all competitions last season, he has the stats to back-up the hype surrounding his talent. Whilst a deal for Ekitike would smash Newcastle United’s current record transfer, it would fall significantly below Liverpool’s all-time record purchase.

The Reds broke their transfer record earlier this summer when they completed a deal to sign Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen for a total fee of £116m - a fee that could exceed the current British record which stands at the £115m Chelsea paid Brighton to sign Moises Caicedo. Liverpool’s move for Ekitike would likely be funded by the sale of Darwin Nunez.

The Uruguayan is set to leave Anfield this summer and was heavily-linked with a move to Serie A winners Napoli earlier this summer, but that now looks unlikely after their capture of Udinese striker Lorenzo Lucca.

Newcastle United, meanwhile, remain interested in Ekitike and whilst Liverpool’s interest willa dd competition, they are currently the only club to have lodged a concrete bid for the striker, albeit one that has been rejected.