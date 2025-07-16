Newcastle United will look to rub salt into the wounds of Liverpool in the transfer market this summer with a ruthless transfer move.

Liverpool are in the market for a striker this summer and have made Alexander Isak a top target after the Newcastle United forward netted 27 goals in all competitions last season, including the winner in the Carabao Cup final.

The Reds are fresh from a Premier League title win and have already strengthened considerably with the signings of Milos Kerkez, Jeremie Frimpong, Giorgi Mamardashvili and Florian Wirtz for around £200million in total.

Having facilitated over £50million in player sales so far this summer and with more expected to follow, Liverpool are set to have money available to break the bank and sign a striker.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool have made an approach to Newcastle to discuss a club record bid for Isak this summer. However, the claims have been played down by sources on both Merseyside and Tyneside.

Liverpool have already spent up to £116million on the signing of Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen, but are said to be willing to offer even more to land Isak this summer

Newcastle have no intention of selling Isak this summer. The 25-year-old is under contract until 2028 and the club are looking to tie him down to a new long-term deal.

The Magpies are in control of the situation as they will ultimately have the final say on Isak’s future, though the player’s individual preferences will be taken into consideration.

And Liverpool have already identified a potential alternative to Isak should Newcastle stand firm.

Liverpool have registered an interest in Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike as a potential alternative to Isak.

The 23-year-old is available to buy this summer but won’t come cheap with Frankfurt holding out for £86million.

While considerably cheaper than what Newcastle would demand for Isak, Ekitike is still proving himself at the top level.

His 22 goal and 12 assists in 48 games during the 2024/25 season put him on the radar of many top European clubs this summer. It marked a breakthrough season for Ekitike, who had scored just eight goals across his previous two campaigns.

Liverpool will make a move to sign Ekitike if unsuccessful in their pursuit of Isak, as expected.

But Newcastle have already made a potentially ruthless transfer move that could leave Liverpool without either player.

The Magpies have made a £69million bid to sign Ekitike from Frankfurt this summer. Rather than sign the French forward as a potential replacement for Isak, Newcastle want Ekitike to play and compete with the Swedish striker this coming season in the Premier League and Champions League.

Newcastle’s initial bid has been rejected by Frankfurt, but they remain keen on the forward. With Liverpool weighing up their striker options, Newcastle may have to act quickly to beat The Reds to Ekitike’s signature.

Newcastle are largely in control of the situation and have made their intentions of keeping Liverpool’s top striker target while also signing their alternative striker target clear.

There’s a lot of work still but be done, but an intriguing transfer dynamic is unfolding, one that is most certainly worth keeping an eye on this summer. Can Newcastle pull it off?