Liverpool have shown their hand in the transfer market this week but Newcastle United have stood their ground.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Premier League champions have made their interest in Alexander Isak clear to Newcastle United while also actively pursuing Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike.

Newcastle submitted a formal bid for Ekitike worth £69.5million earlier this week, which was rejected by Frankfurt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool has identified Isak, who scored 27 goals for Newcastle last season, as its top striker target this summer. But Newcastle’s firm stance of not entertaining any offers for the 25-year-old has been upheld so far.

The situation has played out in the media this week, with news breaking that Liverpool would make a move for Isak and, if Newcastle resist, they would look to hijack The Magpies’ attempt to sign Ekitike from Frankfurt.

Liverpool’s tactics were dubbed a ‘power play’ by various media outlets, the reality is somewhat different.

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool’s transfer plans made public

Liverpool’s transfer plans going public as a perceived statement of power and intent has been scrutinised.

The Shields Gazette’s Dominic Scurr, speaking via Geordie Journos on YouTube, saw the situation as potentially a transfer own goal from Liverpool’s perspective.

The Reds manufactured a transfer battle for Ekitike while making it public that he is not their first-choice striker. While Newcastle, in response to Liverpool’s plans being leaked, have only strengthened their position regarding Isak.

The Magpies were already aware of Liverpool’s interest in Ekitike and knew they were unlikely to come out on top if they went head to head with the Premier League champions for the striker’s signature. Instead, Newcastle are set to achieve their goal of keeping hold of their prize asset in Isak as they now look at alternatives to Ekitike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scurr said: “Is it the wisest move from Liverpool's perspective for it to all play out in public? All you're doing is going to Hugo Ekitike, ‘you're a pawn in our pursuit of Alexander Isak’.

“You are not our first-choice striker. We're going to try and go for Alex and Isak. If not, you'll be our second-rate signing.

“Whereas Newcastle go, ‘we've been wanting you since before we even got Alexander Isak. Now we'll want you to play with him’.

“That was Newcastle's stance. And I think that this whole ‘power play’ narrative is nonsense. It's pure semantics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Newcastle are in control of the situation. Liverpool are powerless to a degree, but have a lot of pull, a lot of finances and money ultimately talks.

“But in terms of who is actually making the decisions, if Newcastle go to Liverpool, ‘no, Isak's not for sale’, then it's up to Frankfurt and the whole Hugo Ekitike situation.

“Liverpool have no actual say. The worst-case scenario for Newcastle is that they lose out on a player they never had.

“If Ekitike has a choice between Liverpool and Newcastle, he chooses Liverpool. That’s the reality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But the power play would be if Liverpool went, ‘right, we're coming for Isak and, by the way, your top target Hugo Ekitike, we're coming for him too’.”

Hugo Ekitike to Liverpool?

After Newcastle’s interest in Ekitike cooled, Liverpool have made a move to sign the striker from Frankfurt.

But after the whole ordeal with Newcastle, the potential transfer will come at an increased cost and the striker will arrive knowing he is not who Liverpool really wanted.

Manchester United have also registered an interest in Ekitike and haven’t been ruled out of making a swoop for the French forward.