Newcastle United have beaten Liverpool at Wembley to lift the Carabao Cup at Wembley.

Jamie Carragher admitted Newcastle United ‘battered’ Liverpool in their 2-1 Carabao Cup final win at Wembley.

Dan Burn and Alexander Isak ended 70 years of hurt as they fired Newcastle to Carabao Cup final victory over Liverpool. Local boy Burn headed the Magpies into the lead on the stroke of half-time, and Isak’s 23rd goal of the season seven minutes after the restart secured a first domestic trophy since the 1955 FA Cup.

Eddie Howe’s men took full advantage in front of a crowd of 88,513 as he became the first English manager to win a domestic trophy since Harry Redknapp in 2008.

What did Liverpool duo Jamie Carragher and Jamie Redknapp make of the final?

Speaking on Sky Sports, Liverpool favourite Jamie Carragher said: “Newcastle didn’t just win today, they battered Liverpool really. Should’ve been three or four nil, Liverpool got a consolation at the end. I find it difficult to be too critical considering what this team are looking like they are going on to achieve this season, which was something not a lot of people expected.

“Liverpool were poor against Paris St Germain, but you can understand in terms of the opposition they were against. Newcastle are a good Premier League team, but they’ve absolutely wiped the floor with them. Liverpool’s legs have ran out of steam.”

Meanwhile, fellow Liverpool favourite Jamie Redknapp was also on pundit duty at Wembley, he told Sky Sports: “I remember Bruno Guimaraes running onto the pitch before the game started, I was like wow, he means business and so did his team. They won every second ball, they were much better in possession, they got all the right details in the set pieces, they exploited Liverpool's weaknesses and they were fantastic today. I must admit, you have to congratulate them.

“Liverpool, obviously I'd love to see them get that league title wrapped up but you have to congratulate what Newcastle have done, they were magnificent today.”

He added: “Eddie deserves it, he’s been a brilliant coach, he’s so forward thinking, the job he’s done here. At times they’ve had their hands behind their back as well because they haven’t perhaps had the finances everyone’s expected them to have but they’ve done it so well.

“What he’s done with Joelinton, Joelinton was – no disrespect – signed as a number nine and it didn’t work out for him. He’s turned into a midfield powerhouse and that’s such credit to the manager. Today they had no Anthony Gordon, no Lewis Hall and it didn’t matter one bit, they were absolutely brilliant today and fully deserved it.”