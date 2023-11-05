Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Anthony Gordon’s second half strike claimed three points for Newcastle while inflicting Arsenal’s first Premier League defeat of the season. But the match-winning strike was steeped in controversy with three different VAR checks failing to overturn the on-field decision.

The first cheek couldn’t conclusively prove the ball went out of play as Joe Willock attempted to keep it in before crossing the ball to Joelinton. A second check analysed whether Joelinton had fouled Gabriel before playing the ball with a third check seeing if Gordon was in an offside position.

The three checks lasted almost five minutes before the goal was eventually given, which was the initial on-field decision by referee Stuart Attwell.

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta branded the decision to award the goal to Newcastle ‘an absolute disgrace’ during an explosive post-match press conference.

The following day, Arsenal issued a statement complaining to PGMOL about the standard of officiating.

“Arsenal Football Club wholeheartedly supports Mikel Arteta’s post-match comments after yet more unacceptable refereeing and VAR errors on Saturday evening,” the statement read.

“We’d also like to acknowledge the huge effort and performance from our players and travelling supporters at St James’ Park.

“The Premier League is the best league in the world with the best players, coaches and supporters, all of whom deserve better. PGMOL urgently needs to address the standard of officiating and focus on action which moves us all on from retrospective analysis, attempted explanations and apologies.

“We support the ongoing efforts of Chief Refereeing Officer, Howard Webb and would welcome working together to achieve the world-class officiating standards our league demands.”

Following the statement, Sky Sports pundit and former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher questioned why the club decided to put it out

“I don’t really agree with [the statement],” Carragher said. “You know, this happened a few weeks ago with Liverpool and I think it was a different set of circumstances in some ways, but I didn’t really agree with what Liverpool put out at the time.

“I covered the game [at St James’ Park] last night and on the back of Mikel Arteta’s interview I said I loved it. And the reason I said that was because far too often, managers before and after games just speak in cliches, they don’t tell us how they really feel.

“I love the fact that Mikel Arteta was passionate, he was really honest, he was emotional and it was great TV, that’s why I loved it.

“I didn’t actually agree with what he said, in terms of not being happy about VAR.

There were three checks of it and then the goal gets given BUT I’m still scratching my head to think about what exactly is Arsenal and Mikel Arteta unhappy about, with that goal, what part of it?

“You can go and say, we are the Premier League, the money we have in the league, should we have camera angles that cover every single piece of pitch if you like. Yes, I get that, that can be an argument, can we improve that, so it makes it easier for the officials.

“But this is not another one to jump on the bandwagon with VAR and just batter people at Stockley Park and the officials, because that is not right.