Anthony Gordon’s second-half strike sealed the three points for Eddie Howe’s side on a wet but feisty evening at St James’ Park. Tensions threatened to boil over just before half-time after Kai Havertz’s strong challenge on Sean Longstaff caused a melee between players and staff.

Havertz was booked for the tackle by Stuart Attwell with VAR not intervening to upgrade the yellow card to a red one. The decision caused much debate in the stands and on social media - but it wasn’t just Havertz’s tackle that had many in St James’ Park up in arms.

Attwell also handed out yellow cards to Anthony Gordon, Fabian Schar and Longstaff following the incident. Newcastle United’s all-time record goalscorer Alan Shearer reacted to the moment by posting a tongue-in-cheek message on X.

He wrote: ‘Well done Ref. You’re the man. #NEWARS’

But Shearer wasn’t the only person to question some of Attwell’s decision making on Saturday evening. Gordon’s match-winning strike was also hotly-debated post-match after three VAR checks. The technology checked to see if Joe Willock had kept the ball in play before checking a potential foul by Joelinton and then an offside against the eventual goal scorer.

VAR determined that no offence had been committed but post-match, Mikel Arteta launched an explosive rant at the decision to award Newcastle’s goal, saying: “How the hell this goal stands? It’s incredible and I feel embarrassed.

“It’s an absolute disgrace that this goal stood. It’s not a goal, for many reasons, it’s not a goal. It’s so difficult to compete at this level and this is an absolute disgrace. They are a top team but this makes me feel sick.

“I’ve been 20 years in this country and now I feel ashamed. It’s a disgrace and there’s too much at stake here. We are trying to do incredible things and be at the highest level each week. When we’re not good enough I hold my hands up and take responsibility.