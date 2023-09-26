Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Wednesday night meeting with Manchester City could provide a bump back down to reality for Newcastle United after the 8-0 thumping of Sheffield United on Sunday.

However, after last year's impressive cup run, Eddie How and co. will be determined to use the momentum from the weekend to shock Pep Guardiola's treble winners.

Here's your Tuesday morning transfer round-up.

Liverpool persistent in Bruno Guimaraes interest

Bruno Guimaraes continues to hit the headlines this week after a scintillating performance at the heart of the Magpies' midfield against Sheffield United.

In a week when reports suggested the Brazilian was wanting a £100+ million release clause in his contract, Guimaraes celebrated his goal by appearing to shout to fans, 'I'm f***ing staying'.

The playmaker was subject to a £100 million bid from Liverpool this summer, which was swiftly rejected by the club, and it is still believed that an imminent new contract would come with a hefty release clause.

Spanish outlet Fichajes now report that despite Guimaraes' passionate message to fans, Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp 'continue to maintain' interest in the 25-year-old and believe he would be a 'valuable addition' to the squad.

The Merseyside club are enjoying a return to form under Klopp this term and are unbeaten in the league but any Guimaraes transfer still feels a long way off.

Newcastle United look to Southampton midfielder

talkSPORT report that Newcastle United are one of a number of clubs weighing up a move for Southampton midfielder Carlos Alcaraz.

The 20-year-old showed promise at times in the Premier League last season, despite his side's form, but has struggled to cement a place in the starting XI under Russell Martin in the Championship. It is thought the tricky midfielder is not the composed, tempo-dictating star that the Saints boss wants in the second tier.