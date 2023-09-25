Sheffield United under FA investigation following 8-0 defeat to Newcastle United
It was a day to forget for Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Sunday as Newcastle United claimed an 8-0 away win in the Premier League.
In addition to Sheffield United’s heaviest ever home defeat, The Gazette understands the club are now under investigation by the Football Association following a supporter incident during the match.
Goals from Sean Longstaff, Dan Burn, Sven Botman, Callum Wilson, Anthony Gordon, Miguel Almiron, Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak saw Newcastle claim their biggest ever away win in a league match.
As The Magpies celebrated their third goal of the game, headed in by Botman, Sheffield United fans started to throw objects onto the pitch. One projectile hit Newcastle midfielder Elliot Anderson on the foot as he celebrated.
On-field captain Kieran Trippier then told his team-mates to move away from the corner and avoid being hit.
Anderson was able to continue and complete the full match without any apparent problems.
Reflecting on the incident, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said: “Elliot hasn’t spoken to me but I did see things thrown from the stand which isn’t what we want to see.
“My thought initially was just for the welfare of the players and hopefully everyone has come through okay.”
Following the incident at Bramall Lane, Sheffield United could now face an FA charge for breaching rule E21.2: “Failing to ensure that spectators and/or its supporters (and anyone purporting to be its supporters or followers) conduct themselves in an orderly fashion whilst attending any match and do not throw missiles or other potentially harmful or dangerous objects at or on to the pitch.”