Liverpool travel to St James’s Park having played in a Champions League semi-final against Villareal in midweek.

The Reds won in comfortable fashion on Wednesday, however, with the second-leg just around the corner, there could be some rotation from Jurgen Klopp for this weekend’s clash on Tyneside.

Here, we take a look at the potential Liverpool team that could be selected by Klopp for their clash with Newcastle United:

1. GK: Alisson The Brazilian is regarded as one of the best keepers in the world and has kept 19 clean-sheets in all-competitions this season.

2. RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold Everyone knows about Alexander-Arnold's ability and Newcastle will have to be very wary that they don't allow him and his winger to overload Matt Targett.

3. CB: Virgil Van Dijk Only Manchester City have conceded less goals in the league than Liverpool this season and Van Dijk is the main reason for this defensive solidity.

4. CB: Joel Matip Ibrahima Konate appears to be Van Dijk's first choice partner in Europe with Matip playing in the league instead.