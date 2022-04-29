Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp to make three changes ahead of clash with Newcastle United - predicted XI

Is this the team that Jurgen Klopp will select to face Newcastle United at the weekend?

By Joe Buck
Friday, 29th April 2022, 12:03 pm

Liverpool travel to St James’s Park having played in a Champions League semi-final against Villareal in midweek.

The Reds won in comfortable fashion on Wednesday, however, with the second-leg just around the corner, there could be some rotation from Jurgen Klopp for this weekend’s clash on Tyneside.

Here, we take a look at the potential Liverpool team that could be selected by Klopp for their clash with Newcastle United:

1. GK: Alisson

The Brazilian is regarded as one of the best keepers in the world and has kept 19 clean-sheets in all-competitions this season.

Photo: Catherine Ivill

2. RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold

Everyone knows about Alexander-Arnold’s ability and Newcastle will have to be very wary that they don’t allow him and his winger to overload Matt Targett.

Photo: Catherine Ivill

3. CB: Virgil Van Dijk

Only Manchester City have conceded less goals in the league than Liverpool this season and Van Dijk is the main reason for this defensive solidity.

Photo: Andrew Powell

4. CB: Joel Matip

Ibrahima Konate appears to be Van Dijk’s first choice partner in Europe with Matip playing in the league instead.

Photo: Clive Brunskill

Jurgen KloppLiverpoolChampions LeagueSt James's Park
