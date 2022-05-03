Naby Keita’s 19th minute strike saw The Reds claim three points to move, albeit temporarily, top of the Premier League table ahead of Manchester City.

It ended a run of six straight home wins for Newcastle though Liverpool midfielder James Milner was quick to highlight the difficulty of the match following the full-time whistle.

“Games seem more important when you get close to the end of the season,” said the 36-year-old, who played 136 times for Newcastle between 2004 and 2008.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bruno Guimaraes of Newcastle United is challenged by James Milner of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Liverpool at St. James Park on April 30, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

"It was tough, you get teams at the end of the season and some teams are having a good time and we know [Newcastle] are playing really well, they are a strong team and it's always a tough place to play with the atmosphere.

"It was a good performance again after the midweek game [against Villarreal].”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.