Naby Keita’s 19th minute strike saw The Reds claim three points to move, albeit temporarily, top of the Premier League table ahead of Manchester City.
It ended a run of six straight home wins for Newcastle though Liverpool midfielder James Milner was quick to highlight the difficulty of the match following the full-time whistle.
“Games seem more important when you get close to the end of the season,” said the 36-year-old, who played 136 times for Newcastle between 2004 and 2008.
"It was tough, you get teams at the end of the season and some teams are having a good time and we know [Newcastle] are playing really well, they are a strong team and it's always a tough place to play with the atmosphere.
"It was a good performance again after the midweek game [against Villarreal].”