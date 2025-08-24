Newcastle United v Liverpool: The Premier League have revealed that Simon Hooper will referee Monday night’s game between Eddie Howe and Arne Slot’s sides.

Monday night football returns to Tyneside for a hotly anticipated clash between Newcastle United and Liverpool. Games between the Magpies and the Reds are always entertaining affairs and will undoubtedly be so on Monday given everything that has transpired off the field so far this summer.

Hooper, therefore, will have a big task on his hands to control matters in what will be a high-tempo affair at St James’ Park. Hooper will be assisted by Adrian Holmes and Simon Long with Tony Harrington on fourth official duty.

VAR will be operated by John Brooks at Stockley Park with Steve Meredith his assistant. Brooks was the man in the middle for the last meeting between these sides - one played at Wembley as Newcastle United triumphed in the Carabao Cup final.

Hooper, meanwhile, has his fair share of history with Liverpool and was the referee for one of their most controversial games in recent memory. The Wiltshire whistler was, infamously, involved in the controversial decision that saw a Liverpool goal ruled-out against Tottenham Hotspur back in September 2023.

Luis Diaz’s strike was initially flagged as offside but a VAR review showed that the Colombian was onside. However, miscommunication between the referee and those on duty at Stockley Park meant the game restarted with a Spurs free-kick instead of awarding the goal. Hooper also showed red cards to Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota that day as a stoppage time own goal from Joel Matip condemned the Reds to a 2-1 defeat on that day.

Eddie Howe expecting ‘electric’ Newcastle United atmosphere

Monday’s game is not only a clash against a club they have been involved with throughout the summer, but also marks Newcastle United’s first home game of the season - always a hotly anticipated moment for any fan base. Speaking on Friday, Howe recognised the significance of the game and wants his side to feed off the St James’ Park atmosphere.

“The first home game is always going to be electric,” Howe said. “Under the lights, evening games are always really special for us.

“I have no doubt this will be a really passionate display from the home support. We need to use that - but not be reckless with it. We've got to concentrate and deliver our game plan, but using the energy from the crowd will be vital for us.”

Anthony Gordon, who is expected to lead the line for the Magpies on Monday night, told the Gazette of his excitement ahead of the clash with Liverpool: “I cannot wait,” the former Everton man said.

Monday’s game kicks-off at 8pm with coverage on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event beginning at 6:30pm.