Liverpool currently sit fifth in the Premier League table, four points behind Newcastle United and Manchester United in third and fourth respectively. But Jurgen Klopp’s side could close that gap to a single point heading into the final two matches of the season should they beat The Foxes tonight (8pm kick-off).

The Reds have won each of their last six Premier League matches to move into contention for a top four spot. They face a Leicester side who sit second bottom of the table but knowing a win would take them out of the relegation zone.

Liverpool will be without Brazilian forward Roberto Firmino for the match as Jurgen Klopp confirmed ahead of the match that he expects the player to resume full training after Monday’s trip to the King Power Stadium.

“I saw Bobby in training [last week], and it looks like pretty much [he is] nearly there,” Klopp said. “But I don’t think he will be in for the weekend. I assume that we start with him team training-wise after the Leicester game.”

Firmino has scored 11 goals in 33 appearances for Liverpool this season and has often proven to be a useful option off the bench. But he will miss Monday night’s match along with several other Reds players already ruled out.

Thiago Alcantara is out for the rest of the season after requiring surgery on his hip injury. Midfielder Naby Keita is also set to miss the game.