Leeds led 1-0 to an early Luke Ayling strike when they were awarded a penalty after Joelinton bundled down Junior Firpo inside the area. Patrick Bamford stepped up but was denied by Pope to keep his side in the game.

And after parrying the ball into the path of Ayling for Leeds’ opener, Pope frantically tried not to do the same upon saving the penalty as he clawed the ball away before Bamford could connect on the rebound.

“It was just a bit of panic really because you realise the taker is always the first to rebound if it doesn’t go too far,” Pope reflected. “It was obviously a really sticky, pitch, sticky day so it was a difficult one to hold on to so I decided to get rid of it in that high-adrenaline, emotional moment with it being a penalty and I didn’t want to take any risks trying to hold on.”

Minutes later, Newcastle got themselves level from the penalty spot through Callum Wilson after Alexander Isak was fouled by Max Wober. Wilson then gave The Magpies the lead with another penalty after Firpo’s handball was checked by VAR.

But Newcastle weren’t able to see out the win as Rasmus Kristensen’s deflected effort made it 2-2 heading into the closing stages of the match.

Despite the obvious disappointment, Pope was keen to focus on the positives of the point in Newcastle’s battle for a top four finish.

“Second goal is hard to say, maybe it could have taken a different deflection, you’ve just got to try and close the ball down,” he told BBC Newcastle. “The boys have done that so well for me this year, giving me protection but sometimes it can take a nick and go the wrong way.

“You go 2-1 up in any game in the second half you want to see that out or extend the lead, whatever it may be. It’s a point on the board, a point toward our target so it’s nothing to be too down about.

“We still need points, that’s the fact. We’re not going to lose every game between now and the end of the season and get [Champions League] so we need to go out and Brighton is next which is the most important.

“We’re going to have ups and downs and obviously moments your happy with and it’s just part of being a goalie. You’re concentrating on the game.

“[Leeds] make it difficult for every team. It’s a big game for second balls, long balls, having to defend your box well and try and put your own stamp on the game so always a tough game.”

Newcastle remain third in the Premier League table heading into their final three matches of the season at home to Brighton and Leicester City before the final day trip to face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.