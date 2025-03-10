Liverpool have announced a new multi-year deal with Newcastle United kit suppliers Adidas.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From August 1, Adidas will return as Liverpool’s kit manufacturer for the first time since 2012. Liverpool’s current kit is manufactured by Nike.

It’s the latest major kit partnership the German sportswear manufacturer has agreed with a Premier League club, following on from Newcastle’s deal with Adidas that started last summer. Aston Villa, Arsenal, Manchester United, Nottingham Forest, Fulham and Leicester City are Adidas’ other Premier League clubs while Championship leaders Leeds United could add another Adidas side to the top flight along with Liverpool for next season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle’s current deal with Adidas runs until 2029 and is understood to be worth £30million per season. Aston Villa, who also agreed a ‘club record’ kit manufacturing deal with Adidas last summer, are understood to have an agreement worth upwards of £17million per season.

Though Liverpool are set to receive significantly more as a result of Adidas’s latest Premier League partnership.

Liverpool issue statement announcing new Adidas kit deal

In a statement issued by the club confirming the new Adidas deal, Liverpool chief executive officer Billy Hogan said: “Everyone at the club is incredibly excited to welcome Adidas back into the LFC family. We have enjoyed fantastic success together in the past and created some of the most iconic LFC kits of all time.

“Adidas and Liverpool share an ambition of success and we couldn’t be more excited to partner together again as we look forward to creating more incredible kits to help drive on-pitch performance. We’d like to thank Nike for their support over the last five years and wish them well for the future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bjørn Gulden, chief executive officer at Adidas, added: “We are extremely excited that Adidas and Liverpool Football Club are teaming up once again. The club is one of the biggest and most iconic names in world football with a huge fan base.

“The jerseys worn during previous partnerships are some of the greatest ever created. We are honoured to once again provide the players with cutting-edge technology to perform at the highest level and are looking forward to creating more classics for the fans.”

While this puts Liverpool’s kit deal in a similar earnings bracket to Arsenal when it comes to Adidas, it is still some way short of Manchester United’s reported £90million per season deal with Adidas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United’s kit deal with Adidas

Newcastle’s commercial revenue has been boosted significantly as a result of the Adidas deal. In addition to the £30million per-season partnership, Newcastle have also regained control of its retail department after it was previously outsourced to Castore, who paid the club just £5million per season as kit manufacturers.

After the club published record commercial revenue of £83.6million for the 2023-24 season, figures are set to be boosted further for the 2024-25 campaign as a result of the Adidas deal.

Newcastle chief executive Darren Eales said last week: “The good news is you've seen the growth that we've had consistently year on year and that continues to develop. So for this season, not in these [2023-24] accounts, but in this season we've stood up our own retail department because obviously we had no retail before it was all outsourced to Castore and now with Adidas, we have our own channels.”

Newcastle’s official club store has also been upgraded at St James’ Park while new stores have opened in Fenwick and Metro Centre this season.