Newcastle United transfer news: Alexander Isak continues to be linked with a move to Liverpool this summer - and Arne Slot has refused to rule-out the prospects of new signings.

Liverpool have already spent very heavily in this summer’s transfer market, with their purchase of Florian WIrtz currently standing at the biggest deal of the summer. The Reds will have to smash that fee if they are to tempt Newcastle United into selling Alexander Isak this summer, however, after a week of bombshell developments surrounding the striker.

Isak did not attend the PFA awards on Tuesday night, instead remaining at home before releasing a statement on Instagram, stating that ‘change is in the best interests of everyone, not just myself’. Newcastle United were quick to react to that statement, publishing one of their own which kept the door open to Isak’s reintegration into the squad.

The messy saga has overshadowed the start of a new season with the Magpies earning a creditable draw away at Villa Park to kick-off their campaign. Their second match of the season sees them return to St James’ Park to face the Reds in what should be a spicy encounter on Tyneside.

Isak, who hasn’t kicked a ball for the Magpies since May, is not expected to feature in that game and has continued to train away from Eddie Howe’s first-team.

Arne Slot drops Liverpool transfer and Alexander Isak hint

Speaking ahead of his side’s trip to the north east, Slot was coy on discussing the latest rumours surrounding Isak, but did address what his club needed to do before the end of the summer transfer window. Asked if Liverpool have to make new signings before the deadline, Slot stated he was happy with the makeup of his current squad, but didn’t rule out the possibility of yet more additions: "No I don't think so because then I would be unhappy with the squad we have and I am very, very happy with the squad we have.

“Two per position is ideal but I prefer less than more because you have to disappoint so many players every single time.

“I am really happy with the squad but if we think we can improve in a certain position and there is a player available that can really make us better like with Giovanni Leoni then this club has always shown they will bring these players in but only if they are everything we want.”

Slot’s admission that Liverpool will sign players they believe can improve their starting XI could be an alarming update for the Magpies and their hopes of fending off interest in Isak. Newcastle’s reply to Isak’s statement on Tuesday night revealed that ‘the conditions of a sale [of Isak] this summer have not transpired’.

Speaking about the Magpies, Slot added: “I don't think they are a club with troubles. They had a good start against Villa.

“It's mainly difficult because of the players they have there. The atmosphere is great.

“That will be the challenge. It always helps.

“The main thing we have to be ready for is their midfielders, their last forwards, their three forwards. I assume Isak isn't playing but they still have Gordon as a nine, Elanga, Barnes, Jacob Murphy. This is the Premier League, we all have a lot of options.”