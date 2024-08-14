Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Eddie Howe believes summer signing Lloyd Kelly is a ‘huge asset’ for Newcastle United.

The 25-year-old featured in Newcastle’s 2-0 friendly defeat against Yokohama F. Marinos in Tokyo before starting at St James’ Park for the 1-0 Sela Cup win over Stade Brestois on Saturday. Kelly joined Newcastle on a free transfer following his release from AFC Bournemouth.

Despite playing at both left-back and centre-back for The Cherries last season, Kelly has been used exclusively as a centre-back so far for Newcastle as they prepare for the season opener against Southampton this weekend.

Howe faces a selection dilemma at centre-back this weekend with both Dan Burn and Kelly being used as left-sided centre-backs in pre-season. Both players can also play left-back but Lewis Hall has featured regularly in the position in the friendly matches this summer.

And when asked what Kelly’s best position is for Newcastle heading into the new season, Howe told The Gazette: “I see him playing both positions, centre-half and left-back and I was really pleased with Lloyd [against Brest], I thought he was one of our standout performers.

“I thought he looked really good on the ball, very mobile and athletic, defended really well. He was always talking and leading the group even though he's just recently joined us so a very, very good day for him.

“His versatility is a huge asset for us. He did really well at centre-back and he hasn't played left-back in pre-season due to the numbers we have in these positions.”

Newcastle are still looking for a centre-back addition in the final two weeks of the transfer window with Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi heavily linked.