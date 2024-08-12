Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Eddie Howe has been ‘really pleased’ with the impact 17-year-old Trevan Sanusi has made for Newcastle United in pre-season.

The academy star came off the bench at half-time in Newcastle’s 4-0 win over Girona on Friday and put in another lively display down the left wing. He then did the same again in Saturday’s 1-0 win against Stade Brestois.

Sanusi arrived from Birmingham City’s academy last summer and has quickly progressed from the Under-16s to the fringes of the first team in the space of 12 months.

The England Under-17s international only signed his first professional contract at Newcastle at the end of the 2023-24 season following his 17th birthday. And Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe is keen to keep the highly-rated winger around this coming season to help him progress.

“Personally I think it’s too early to loan him,” Howe admitted. “The biggest thing we have to do is develop his talent and keep improving his game but also develop him physically.

“I thought he did well [against Girona], I think he’s got bits to learn of course for someone his age he’s got tactical things to improve and we’ve got to build him up physically to make sure he’s robust enough to deal with the rigours that will come from the Premier League.

“But he’s certainly left a positive impression on us. I’m really pleased with him.”

Sanusi is likely to be more involved with Newcastle’s Under-21s side this coming season and will be given opportunities to keep training with Howe and his first team. The Magpies open their 2024-25 Premier League season at home to Southampton on August 17 (3pm kick-off).