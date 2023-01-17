Long-serving Newcastle United player allowed to leave after contract U-turn and transfer request
Karl Darlow will reportedly be allowed to leave Newcastle United on loan this month once the club’s goalkeeper situation is clarified.
Darlow is currently one of five senior goalkeepers at Newcastle after Martin Dubravka requested to return from his loan at Manchester United in January. Dubravka is unable to join another club this window while Loris Karius’ short-term contract is set to expire this month.
A decision on Karius' should be made this week with the German locked in discussions with Newcastle over a new deal. Dubravka’s return looked to have ended Karius’ chance of getting a new deal but Championship loan interest in Darlow has forced a re-think.
Mail Online have claimed that Karius is now expected to stay at Newcastle as third-choice goalkeeper with Darlow allowed to leave on loan. Any move for Darlow will be late in the window and only be sanctioned providing first choice goalkeeper Nick Pope and Dubravka remain injury free.
Darlow has made 100 appearances for Newcastle since joining from Nottingham Forest in 2014 but has been limited to just one Carabao Cup appearance this season. Meanwhile Karius, who signed for Newcastle as cover for the injured Darlow in September, is yet to feature in a competitive game for The Magpies with his only outing coming against Al Hilal during the trip to Saudi Arabia.
Newcastle’s fifth-choice goalkeeper, Mark Gillespie, is not part of Eddie Howe’s 25-man Premier League squad and has made just three cup appearances since signing for the club in 2020.