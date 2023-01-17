Darlow is currently one of five senior goalkeepers at Newcastle after Martin Dubravka requested to return from his loan at Manchester United in January. Dubravka is unable to join another club this window while Loris Karius’ short-term contract is set to expire this month.

A decision on Karius' should be made this week with the German locked in discussions with Newcastle over a new deal. Dubravka’s return looked to have ended Karius’ chance of getting a new deal but Championship loan interest in Darlow has forced a re-think.

Nick Pope of Newcastle United interacts with Loris Karius of Newcastle United following their sides victory after the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Newcastle United and Crystal Palace at St James' Park on November 09, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Mail Online have claimed that Karius is now expected to stay at Newcastle as third-choice goalkeeper with Darlow allowed to leave on loan. Any move for Darlow will be late in the window and only be sanctioned providing first choice goalkeeper Nick Pope and Dubravka remain injury free.

Darlow has made 100 appearances for Newcastle since joining from Nottingham Forest in 2014 but has been limited to just one Carabao Cup appearance this season. Meanwhile Karius, who signed for Newcastle as cover for the injured Darlow in September, is yet to feature in a competitive game for The Magpies with his only outing coming against Al Hilal during the trip to Saudi Arabia.

