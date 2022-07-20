Long-serving Newcastle United player set to complete permanent move following medical

Dwight Gayle looks set to finally leave Newcastle United and join Championship club Stoke City on a permanent basis.

By Dominic Scurr
Wednesday, 20th July 2022

The 32-year-old still has two-years remaining on his current deal at St James’s Park but has been deemed surplus to requirements and has subsequently trained with Newcastle’s Under-21s squad since returning for pre-season.

Several Championship clubs were alerted to Gayle’s availability this summer given the striker 23 goals in each of his last two seasons in the second tier with Newcastle and West Bromwich Albion respectively.

Newcastle United transfers: Leeds United's asking price for winger revealed foll...

Dwight Gayle of Newcastle United arrives at the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion at St. James Park on March 05, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

But Stoke City appear to have won the race to sign Gayle with The Telegraph reporting that the player completed the first part of his medical on Wednesday ahead of a permanent deal. The transfer is expected to be confirmed later this week.

It will be Newcastle’s second permanent departure of the summer, following on from Freddie Woodman’s move to Preston North End last month.

