Karius’ contract expired at Newcastle on June 30 after the German goalkeeper made just one appearance for the club last season, in the 2-0 Carabao Cup final defeat to Manchester United at Wembley Stadium. Despite the lack of first-team opportunities, Karius agreed his third contract with The Magpies in the space of 12 months to keep him at St James’ Park until June 2024.

The 30-year-old joined Newcastle in September 2022 following his release from Liverpool as a back-up goalkeeper. Martin Dubravka spent the first half of the season on loan at Manchester United and Karl Darlow picked up an ankle injury, leading to Eddie Howe’s side making a move.

Karius’ initial contract ran until January 2023 before he extended his stay until the end of the 2022-23 campaign.

Although Nick Pope remained first-choice goalkeeper for Newcastle in the Premier League with Dubravka as back-up following his return from loan, a unique situation arose in February in which Pope was suspended for the Carabao Cup final after a red card against Liverpool while Dubravka was cup tied having already played in the competition for Man United.

As a result, Karius made his debut in the final in what remains his only appearance to date.

The release of Newcastle’s retained list last month confirmed Karius had been offered a new deal at the club. And following the return to training on Sunday, Karius joined up with the rest of the first-team, fresh from signing a new deal during the off season.

After the announcement, Karius took to Instagram to post a photo of him shaking Howe’s hand along with the caption: “The mission goes on, happy to be a part of it.”

In addition to Karius, current fifth choice goalkeeper Mark Gillespie also extended his contract at the club. The futures of both Dubravka and Darlow are uncertain with plenty of Championship interest in the latter.