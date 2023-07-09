News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United £30m transfer target decision ‘imminent’ after West Ham United & Arsenal deal

A decision is set to be made on Kieran Tierney’s Arsenal future amid transfer interest from Newcastle United.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 9th Jul 2023, 14:00 BST- 1 min read

Tierney was reportedly set to hold talks with Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta this week to decide whether the player will remain with the club for the 2023-24 season.

The 26-year-old made just six Premier League starts for Arsenal last season following the arrival of Oleksandr Zinchenko from Man City. Even in Zinchenko’s absence at the back end of the 2022-23 campaign, Tierney only started one of Arsenal’s final seven matches.

Newcastle have targeted Tierney as a potential left-back addition this summer with Arsenal wanting in excess of £30million for the Scotland international.

It is understood that the player is open to leaving Arsenal this summer in order to pursue first-team opportunities and The Gunners could open the door for his departure as they look to generate funds following a club record £105million purchase of Declan Rice from West Ham United.

Arsenal Gunners paid £25million to Celtic to sign Tierney back in 2019 with the Scottish Premiership side understood to have a 15% sell-on clause.

Football Insider have reported that Tierney’s future will be decided internally at Arsenal by the end of the week.

The left-back position has been targeted as a key area to strengthen this summer with Dan Burn playing the majority of the 2022-23 campaign in the position despite being a more natural centre-back. Matt Targett, Paul Dummett, Javier Manquillo and Matt Ritchie can also play in the position, as can starting right-back Kieran Trippier.

