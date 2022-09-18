Low-key Newcastle United signing spotted at St James’s Park for the first time

As Newcastle’s latest signing Loris Karius was named on the bench, another goalkeeper warmed up with the first-team ahead of kick-off at St James’s Park.

Teenage shot-stopper Jude Smith was Newcastle’s ‘third’ goalkeeper on Saturday afternoon as he faced shots on the pitch along with Nick Pope and Karius ahead of the match.

Newcastle United's English defender Kieran Trippier (2L) takes a free kick after a foul on Newcastle United's Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes during the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and AFC Bournemouth at St James' Park in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, north east England on September 17, 2022. (Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images)

Smith joined Newcastle from Scottish League Two side East Fife over the summer to be part of the club’s Under-21s side.

The 19-year-old didn’t start the season in goal for Newcastle’s second string side with Max Thompson getting the nod instead. But an injury to Thompson has seen Smith get an opportunity.

After conceding four on his debut against Norwich City, Smith kept two clean sheets in as many games before putting in a man of the match display against Nottingham Forest Under-21s on the eve of the Bournemouth match.

Smith has trained with the first team already this season, and with Mark Gillespie not part of Newcastle’s 25-man squad, he is effectively Newcastle’s third choice goalkeeper whilst Karl Darlow is out injured.

Ryan Christie of AFC Bournemouth is challenged by Bruno Guimaraes of Newcastle United during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and AFC Bournemouth at St. James Park on September 17, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

A sorely-missed absentee

Following a series of impressive cameo appearances from the bench, midfielder Elliot Anderson seemed to be pushing for his first Premier League start for Newcastle.

But a minor injury ahead of the match prevented the 19-year-old being involved on Saturday afternoon.

Following the game, head coach Eddie Howe confirmed to the Gazette that Anderson missed the match with a ‘very minor niggle’ before stating: “He’ll be fit, fine, for the next game [against Fulham on October 1].”

Eddie Howe, Manager of Newcastle United and Jason Tindall, Assistant Manager of Newcastle United react prior to the Premier League match between Newcastle United and AFC Bournemouth at St. James Park on September 17, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Allan Saint-Maximin also missed the match after suffering a set-back with his hamstring injury while Callum Wilson also missed out despite being ‘close’ to returning.

Eddie Howe’s subtle gesture of respect

Ahead of the game, Newcastle paid respect to Queen Elizabeth II, who sadly passed away earlier this month.

Newcastle United's Swedish striker Alexander Isak (2R) scores a penalty during the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and AFC Bournemouth at St James' Park in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, north east England on September 17, 2022. (Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images)

Co-owner Amanda Staveley laid a floral wreath in the centre-circle as the 52,238 in attendance at St James’s Park observed a minute’s silence before God Save The King was played out over the PA system.

Supporters may have noticed some changes to the usual St James’s Park matchday experience with the pre-match music changed, no Wor Flags display and no handshake between the teams before the match as players gathered in the centre-circle instead.

Howe joined Staveley and the players on the pitch ahead of the game, donning a full suit and black tie just moments before kick-off – not his usual matchday attire.

But after the fitting tribute to the United Kingdom’s longest-reigning monarch, Howe quickly headed down the tunnel and changed into his usual Newcastle matchday tracksuit as he promptly returned to the touchline ahead of kick-off.

Bournemouth fans give Newcastle winger a hard time

Saturday’s match marked the first time Newcastle winger Ryan Fraser had come up against his former club since his controversial departure in 2020.

The Scottish international joined Newcastle on a free transfer after he refused to extend his deal at Bournemouth and play once football returned from a Covid-19 break the previous season.

Fraser’s contract with The Cherries expired at the end of the 2019-20 campaign and he wanted to give himself the best chance of finding a new club without risking injury.

Bournemouth would end up being relegated from the Premier League that season.

And upon their return to the Premier League, the travelling supporters were quick to remind Fraser of their dissatisfaction with his departure as boos rang out from the away end every time he touched the ball.

Expletive laden chants aimed at the 28-year-old could be heard throughout the afternoon as Bournemouth frustrated Newcastle on the pitch.

After a goalless first half, The Cherries took the lead as Philip Billing volleyed Jordan Zemura’s cross in from close range.

The home crowd at St James’s Park were shell-shocked having watched their side dominate possession without being able to break Bournemouth down.

Meanwhile, the away fans quickly directed their chants towards Newcastle’s No. 21 as they sang ‘Fraser, what’s the score?’ For all of a few minutes, at least.

Bruno Guimaraes’ penalty shout

VAR has been a thorn in the side for Newcastle on several occasions this season but this time out it would come to their rescue.

Shortly after Bournemouth had taken the lead, Jefferson Lerma was penalised for handball following a VAR check as United were awarded a penalty kick.

Bruno Guimaraes, on his return to the side after almost a month on the sidelines with a hamstring injury, initially grabbed the ball to take the penalty before record signing Alexander Isak took the ball off him and clinically drew Newcastle level.

After the match, Guimaraes admitted to The Gazette that he wanted to take the penalty having practised them ahead of the match but had no issue with Isak stepping-up instead and grabbing his first goal at St James’s Park.

"I wanted it, I trained [to take] but Isak trained as well,” said The Brazilian. “It’s not that important for me but for him, it was his first goal here at St James’s Park so we deserved it and it’s no worries.”

Shortly after the equaliser, Guimaraes was substituted off as Newcastle pushed unconvincingly for a winner.