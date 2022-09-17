Eddie Howe reveals why Newcastle United's Elliot Anderson was left out against Bournemouth

Anderson had starred when he came off the bench against Crystal Palace earlier this month, but the midfielder was not involved in this afternoon’s 1-1 draw, and Howe addressed Anderson’s absence from the bench after the game.

Asked why Anderson hadn’t been involved, United’s head coach said: “Very minor niggle, he’ll be fit, fine, for the next game (against Fulham on October 1).”

Howe opted not to loan out Anderson this season after he impressed in the club’s pre-season campaign and on the training pitch. The 19-year-old had helped Bristol Rovers win promotion last season.

"He’s going to be integral to our plans,” said head coach Howe earlier this month. “You can see that from the last two games when he’s come off the bench and contributed. He’ll be desperate for that first start, he’s pushing. I’ve been delighted with the progress he’s made.”

Newcastle United's Elliot Anderson.