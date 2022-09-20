Former Newcastle United target Lucas Paqueta sent harsh message following West Ham United struggles

West Ham United record signing Lucas Paqueta is still adapting to his new surroundings since arriving from Lyon last month.

The Brazilian has started West Ham’s last two Premier League matches, with both ending in narrow defeats to Chelsea and Everton respectively.

Lucas Paqueta of West Ham during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur at London Stadium on August 31, 2022 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

And former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan felt Paqueta’s performance at Everton over the weekend left a lot to be desired.

“Welcome to the Premier League, young man,” Whelan told Football Insider regarding the 25-year-old’s display.

“You don’t have time on the ball, especially when you’re away at Everton – a team looking for their first win.

“It was always going to be a frenetic game, and that midfield area was a key area. It wasn’t the easiest game to throw him into. It might have been a game in which you need a bit more experience.

“But when you’re looking to get points on the board as West Ham are, and you’ve paid a lot of money for that player – he’s got to get that opportunity.”

Paqueta was substituted after 62 minutes and was the lowest rated starter at 6.0 according to Who Scored.

“It’s an experience he has to learn from,” Whelan added. “The spotlight is on him because of the money West Ham paid. There’s no doubt he has quality, but that was a really difficult game to stamp your authority on.

“You’re not going to get as much time on the ball in the Premier League as you are abroad.”

Newcastle United were linked with a move for Paqueta over the summer. The midfielder is close friends with Newcastle star Bruno Guimaraes from their time at Lyon and the Brazil national team.

Ultimately, Newcastle refrained from making an offer for Paqueta as The Hammers swooped in.

Newcastle looking to play friendly match

With Newcastle not back in Premier League action until October 1 against Fulham, Eddie Howe’s side are understood to be looking to play a behind closed doors friendly match during the international break.

By the time Newcastle travel to Craven Cottage, they will have played just one competitive match – a 1-1 draw with AFC Bournemouth – in the space of 27 days.

With concerns over the fitness and conditioning of the players and with several looking to return from injury next month, Newcastle are keen to play a friendly match.

The Daily Telegraph have reported that the club are pushing to schedule a training ground friendly to take place over the next week and have approached several clubs regarding their availability.

Newcastle have several players away on international duty over the next week with Nick Pope (England), Kieran Trippier (England), Alexander Isak (Sweden), Jamal Lewis (Northern Ireland), Bruno Guimaraes (Brazil), Miguel Almiron (Paraguay), Fabian Schar (Switzerland) Chris Wood (New Zealand), Ryan Fraser (Scotland) and Elliot Anderson (Scotland Under-21s) all away.