Luke Shaw: Manchester United have provided an update on Luke Shaw's injury ahead of the return to Premier League action.

Manchester United have received a 'major boost' with Luke Shaw back in training after more than three months out injured.

Shaw has been out with a muscle injury since August and has missed each of Man Utd's last 16 matches in all competitions. His last appearance came in the 2-0 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur in the second gameweek of the Premier League season.

Manchester United return to Premier League action on Sunday at Everton (4:30pm kick-off) before a trip to Galatasaray in the Champions League and then Newcastle United back in the league the following Saturday (8pm kick-off).

Shaw's return to training is a timely one, with Man United confirming in a statement: "Manchester United have received a major boost ahead of the return to Premier League action, with Luke Shaw back in training.

"Our cameras at Carrington have captured images of the left-back working with the main group, in advance of Sunday's game at Everton (16:30 GMT kick-off).

"The England international suffered what was described as a "muscle issue" in August.

"The injury curtailed Shaw's start to the season, as he had only appeared in the opening two games of 2023/24, against Wolves and Tottenham Hotspur."

Erik ten Hag's side currently sit sixth in the Premier League table after 12 matches, one point and one place above Newcastle.