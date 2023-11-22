Man Utd major injury boost ahead of Everton & Newcastle United after £30m star ruled out for 16 games
Luke Shaw: Manchester United have provided an update on Luke Shaw's injury ahead of the return to Premier League action.
Manchester United have received a 'major boost' with Luke Shaw back in training after more than three months out injured.
Shaw has been out with a muscle injury since August and has missed each of Man Utd's last 16 matches in all competitions. His last appearance came in the 2-0 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur in the second gameweek of the Premier League season.
Manchester United return to Premier League action on Sunday at Everton (4:30pm kick-off) before a trip to Galatasaray in the Champions League and then Newcastle United back in the league the following Saturday (8pm kick-off).
Shaw's return to training is a timely one, with Man United confirming in a statement: "Manchester United have received a major boost ahead of the return to Premier League action, with Luke Shaw back in training.
"Our cameras at Carrington have captured images of the left-back working with the main group, in advance of Sunday's game at Everton (16:30 GMT kick-off).
"The England international suffered what was described as a "muscle issue" in August.
"The injury curtailed Shaw's start to the season, as he had only appeared in the opening two games of 2023/24, against Wolves and Tottenham Hotspur."
Erik ten Hag's side currently sit sixth in the Premier League table after 12 matches, one point and one place above Newcastle.
Meanwhile, Man United's next opponents Everton will be hoping to bounce back from a 10-point deduction imposed last week for breaching Premier League financial rules. The deduction leaves The Toffees in the relegation zone but just two points from safety with a superior goal difference to the sides around them.