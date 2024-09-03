‘Madness’ - Ex-Celtic star slams James Maddison for what he did v Newcastle United

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

James Maddison was once again the pantomime villain at St James’ Park on Sunday as Newcastle United defeated Spurs 2-1.

Despite having to soak up huge pressure from their visitors, Newcastle United were able to secure all three points courtesy of Alexander Isak’s winning goal 12 minutes from time. Ange Postecoglou’s side had 66% of the ball on Sunday but couldn’t convert any of their chances - relying on a Dan Burn own goal to get themselves on the scoresheet.

Maddison was one man who enjoyed great freedom on the ball as he looked to make things happen for his side. However, despite having numerous good touches as well as a delicious curling effort saved well by Nick Pope, the former Leicester City man will be remembered for one controversial moment.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

During the first-half, Maddison went down under a challenge from Dan Burn and despite a theatrical fall, referee Rob Jones pointed for a goal kick, much to the amusement of Pope, Burn and the thousands of Newcastle United fans at St James’ Park. Maddison’s reaction to not being awarded a foul saw him booed by the majority of the stadium whilst Chris Sutton labelled it as a moment of ‘madness’ from the Spurs man as he was awarded the winner of 606’s ‘simulation game’.

“The winner of this week’s simulation game? James Maddison.” Sutton said.

“A great player that he is and he is a great footballer, but he has a history of this. You are better than this, James Maddison.

“You are better than that. Just stay on your feet. Stay on your feet. Do the right thing. Madness from Maddison.”

Having missed out on a place in Gareth Southgate’s Euro 2024 squad, Maddison was again omitted from national selection, this time by Lee Carsley. The 27-year-old has been capped seven times by England but will not add to those against the Republic of Ireland or Finland in the upcoming break.

Three Newcastle United players have been called-up by Carsley however with Pope, Anthony Gordon and Tino Livramento all potentially set to represent the Three Lions this month. Pope could make his first international appearance in two years whilst Livramento could be handed his senior debut.