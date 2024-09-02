Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The transfer window in England may have closed, however, it remains open in some foreign countries with two Newcastle United players linked with potential moves away from the club.

The summer transfer window ended in frustration for Newcastle United as they failed to add any more faces to Eddie Howe’s squad. Will Osula and Lloyd Kelly were the club’s only senior outfield signings throughout the window whilst deadline day was solely about who would leave the club, rather than who would join.

Late loan departures for Joe White and Harrison Ashby were confirmed, whilst Ryan Fraser’s move to Southampton was also sealed in the dying hours. Eleventh-hour reports that Miguel Almiron was wanted by Everton came to nothing, whilst out-of-favour duo Isaac Hayden and Jamal Lewis failed to secure a move away from Tyneside.

However, there could still be an opening for both to get back to playing regular first-team football with Lewis set to be the next departure confirmed by the club.

Jamal Lewis’ imminent transfer

Lewis is set to move on-loan to Brazilian side Sao Paulo and, as confirmed by his international boss Michael O’Neil, has arrived in Brazil to finalise a move. Speaking about the defender, O’Neil said: “Jamal is planning to join us later in the week after he completes his Visa requirements and medical checks in Brazil. We wish him the best of luck in his new move to São Paulo.”

The window in Brazil is still open, meaning Lewis can still sign and play for his new club - even if the transfer window in England has closed. The Brazilian transfer window closes today (September 2).

Kieran Trippier and Turkey interest

Similarly, the transfer window in Turkey is still open amid speculation that Kieran Trippier is wanted by Eyupspor. Reports from Sports Digitale have linked the former England international with a move to the Turkish Super Lig club - one that would see him reunite with former Magpie Jonjo Shelvey.

The transfer window in Turkey doesn’t close until September 13 - a whole fortnight after the Premier League window shut. A departure for Trippier is unlikely to be sanctioned with Newcastle United unable to source a replacement for him until January.

What other transfer windows are open?

The Saudi Arabian window is still open, although that closes today (September 2). Clubs in the Netherlands and Portugal also have time to complete transfers, but face just a matter of hours to complete their business before the window closes later today.