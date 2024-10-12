‘Madness…desperately unlucky’ - Newcastle United’s season as told by rival managers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United entered the international break sat in 7th place in the Premier League table having won three, drawn three and lost one of their seven league games to date.

Here, we take a look at the story of Newcastle United’s season to date, as told by opposition managers:

Russell Martin on Fabian Schar red card…

Just half an hour into the new season, Newcastle United were thrown into the middle of a controversial incident when Schar was sent off following an altercation with Ben Brereton Diaz. The former Swiss international was shown a red card by Craig Pawson and Martin believed that the referee had made the correct call, claiming that if the shoe was on the other foot Newcastle would have also wanted a red card:

“I just got asked there if Ben made a meal of it and all that stuff. He stands still and the guy leads with his head,” Martin said post-match. “You give someone an opportunity to make the most of it. I guarantee their players would have done the same.

“It's a moment of madness from their player. And it's the reason we have VAR, I'm pretty sure, is to overturn decisions if they're wrong. They've seen it back on numerous occasions in slow motion and that stuff. So it has to be a red card, I guess.”

Gary O’Neil on Wolves defeat…

Newcastle United’s last Premier League win came at Molineux and courtesy of two brilliant goals from Fabian Schar and Harvey Barnes, although the former’s did take a wicked deflection off Craig Dawson in the process. On those goals, O’Neil said: “The first goal we concede is desperately unlucky and summed up where the game was heading. Schar ended up taking shots from there, it flicks off Daws and goes in.

Second goal I’m really disappointed with because we speak to the full-backs about showing wingers outside all the time, literally every day since I’ve been here. Harvey Barnes is allowed to come inside and it's a fantastic finish, but it should never happen against us, so I’m disappointed with that.”

Marco Silva on Fulham’s ‘dominance’...

Newcastle United’s only defeat of the season was inflicted on them by Fulham at Craven Cottage. That match, which finished 3-1 to Silva’s side, could have seen the Magpies defeated by more than a two-goal margin.

“We were dominant, the best team on the pitch in the first half and left nothing for a side with top, top players.” Silva said. “It showed the capacity we have as a team. We conceded a late goal against West Ham and it took a bit of time to organise. But we had more chances for 3-1 than they did for 2-2.”

Pep Guardiola praise for Howe…

Speaking after his side’s 1-1 draw with the Magpies, Guardiola was asked what he told Howe as the pair embraced at the final whistle. Guardiola responded: “I said to him how I admire him and for the way they approached the game, in high-pressing, so direct.

He continued: “Newcastle last season struggled a little bit for just one reason; a lot of injuries. Otherwise that team competes really well.”

Sean Dyche on Newcastle United…

Ahead of Saturday’s game, Dyche was very complimentary about the Magpies, stating: “They’re a good outfit, we know that.

“They’ve invested well, they're coached well by Eddie, they do a good job there. He’s someone I definitely respect in the game, they’ve got some good individuals.”