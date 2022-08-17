‘Magnificent' Newcastle United man in Alan Shearer’s team of the week with Leeds and Arsenal stars
Alan Shearer has named Newcastle United goalkeeper Nick Pope in his Premier League team of the week.
The Newcastle shot-stopper kept his second successive clean sheet for the club during Saturday’s 0-0 draw at Brighton, during which he made several impressive saves.
It was only Pope's second competitive appearance for the club having kept a clean sheet in a 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest on the opening weekend. The 30-year-old signed for United from Burnley over the summer for around £10million.
Read More
Most Popular
-
1
Ex-referee delivers Newcastle United verdict on Callum Wilson's disallowed goal v Brighton
-
2
Chelsea star left out of squad amid Newcastle United interest – player 'keen' to leave
-
3
Newcastle United fan favourite reveals why he left the club with brutal Mike Ashley namecheck
-
4
Chairman confirms Newcastle United's latest summer signing with classy transfer message
-
5
Newcastle United transfers state of play: £20m bid, Wolves swoop in for striker and loan targets
Describing Pope’s performance, Shearer said on Match of the Day: “It was a combination of poor finishing and also very, very good goalkeeping from Nick Pope.
"The first [save] from [Solly] March, he just gets his hand to it and [Kieran] Trippier get it off the line.
“[Adam] Lallana – what about this save down to his left hand side, a huge hand there, great agility to get down and get that away. March again down to his right hand side. These are very good opportunities that Brighton are making.
“I thought Nick Pope was absolutely magnificent.”
Pope was the only Newcastle player to feature in Shearer's team of the week. Brentford had an impressive four players named in the side following their 4-0 win at home to Manchester United on Saturday.
Nick Pope (Newcastle United); Reece James (Chelsea), Ben Mee (Brentford), Kalidou Koulibaly (Chelsea), Joao Cancelo (Manchester City); Mathias Jensen (Brentford), Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City), Rodrigo (Leeds United); Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal), Ivan Toney (Brentford), Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford)