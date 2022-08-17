Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Newcastle shot-stopper kept his second successive clean sheet for the club during Saturday’s 0-0 draw at Brighton, during which he made several impressive saves.

It was only Pope's second competitive appearance for the club having kept a clean sheet in a 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest on the opening weekend. The 30-year-old signed for United from Burnley over the summer for around £10million.

Nick Pope of Newcastle United applauds fans after the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Newcastle United at American Express Community Stadium on August 13, 2022 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Describing Pope’s performance, Shearer said on Match of the Day: “It was a combination of poor finishing and also very, very good goalkeeping from Nick Pope.

"The first [save] from [Solly] March, he just gets his hand to it and [Kieran] Trippier get it off the line.

“[Adam] Lallana – what about this save down to his left hand side, a huge hand there, great agility to get down and get that away. March again down to his right hand side. These are very good opportunities that Brighton are making.

“I thought Nick Pope was absolutely magnificent.”

Pope was the only Newcastle player to feature in Shearer's team of the week. Brentford had an impressive four players named in the side following their 4-0 win at home to Manchester United on Saturday.